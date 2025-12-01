Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 311: Represent Justice Ambassadors Confront the Criminalization of Trauma

The newest episode of Everyday Injustice features three powerful voices from Represent Justice’s ambassador program, each sharing deeply personal experiences with trauma, incarceration and healing. Emmanuel Noble Williams, John Medina Jr., and Angelique Todd describe how childhood violence, systemic neglect and survival-driven choices pushed them into the legal system—but also how storytelling and filmmaking have become pathways toward accountability, dignity and repair. Their conversation makes one thing clear: before the system labeled them “offenders,” they were children trying to survive experiences no one helped them process.

Each ambassador discusses how trauma shaped their worldview long before a courtroom or prison cell entered the picture. Noble recalls witnessing a murder before age eleven and learning early that speaking to police could mean violence or death. That fear—and lack of emotional support—became a “mask” he wore into adulthood. John describes years of instability and coping through substances, and how the birth of his son forced him to confront the disconnect between wanting to protect life while participating in harm. Angelique explains how abuse, over-policing and mislabeling of Black girls funneled her toward criminalization, and how no one ever stopped to ask the simplest question: What happened to you?

Despite their different stories, the message from all three is unified: the system did not rehabilitate them—community, healing and lived experience did. They argue that prisons prioritize control over treatment, punishment over safety, and compliance over growth. Their films and advocacy challenge institutions to recognize that accountability is not the same as suffering, and that most people behind bars were victims long before they were accused of harm. “Hurt people hurt people,” Noble says, emphasizing that until trauma is addressed, cycles of violence and incarceration will continue to repeat.

Yet the tone of the conversation is not despair, but transformation. Represent Justice gave each ambassador a platform to reclaim narrative and power—something they say the system tried to strip away. Today, they mentor youth, teach restorative justice and help others break cycles they once lived inside. Their stories challenge the public to rethink assumptions about crime, punishment and who deserves redemption. And in their work, they make the case that change begins not with more prisons—but with listening, acknowledging harm and recognizing shared humanity.

