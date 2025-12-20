Legal Experts Criticize Trump’s Drug Boat Campaign Amid Rising Extrajudicial Killings

Washington – Radley Balko reports that in 107 days, the Trump administration’s drug boat campaign has killed roughly one person a day off the coast of Latin America since early September, a rate that has drawn scrutiny from legal scholars and foreign policy analysts who say the operation signals a significant departure from longstanding norms governing the use of force.

Balko explains that these killings belong to a broader structural failure, noting how the slow pace of the legal system and the rapid churn of the modern news cycle work together to dull the public outrage.

Furthermore, Balko describes that federal courts place heavy reliance on a “doctrine of regularity” that presumes executive good faith even in the face of mounting evidence to the contrary.

Additionally, Balko states that public debate shifts away from the fundamental inhumanity of state violence toward narrow legal technicalities, which allows the administration’s actions to continue unchecked.

He states that there is zero plausible legal, moral or democratic justification for the boat strikes.

Balko stresses that the United States isn’t at war with drug cartels, and if that were the case, the killings of unarmed individuals and shipwreck survivors would still violate both domestic and international law.

Additionally, he notes that if similar acts were committed against U.S. citizens by another nation, it would certainly be treated as an act of war.

According to Balko, he explains that the justifications made by the Trump administration, claiming that the attacks are to combat fentanyl trafficking, can be proven otherwise, according to certain data.

He draws from the New York Times, the Associated Press and other outlets that fentanyl is not produced in Venezuela and is not trafficked through the routes targeted by the strikes.

Balko further explains that instead, fentanyl entering the U.S. is typically manufactured in Mexico with precursor chemicals from China and is usually smuggled across the border in vehicles driven by U.S. citizens.

Furthermore, Balko explains that the administration’s broader drug policy further undermines its stated rationale.

He reports that while overdose deaths have sharply declined in recent years due to expanded Medicaid coverage and the widespread use of Naloxone, the Trump administration has moved to cut funds for these programs.

Balko underlines this contradiction of claiming a national emergency while also dismantling public health measures that have saved thousands of lives.

He describes the administration’s indifference to due process and human life, mentioning that officials have admitted in classified briefings that they aren’t aware of the identities of the passengers aboard the boats.

However, despite the uncertainty, the killings continue.

Balko notes that the targets are often impoverished laborers—fishermen, bus drivers and other workers earning a few hundred dollars to transport contraband—rather than cartel leaders or mid-level traffickers.

He writes that many of the victims may have been unaware of any contraband aboard and that some could have been simply paying to catch a ride, making the killings a grave injustice to families already living in poverty.

He stresses that pundit debate quickly shifted from moral outrage to granular questions about whether boats were truly drug-laden, whether they were headed for the United States or whether the administration could legally kill shipwreck survivors clinging to debris, a shift Balko argues reflects moral numbness and legalistic distraction.

Balko describes the execution of survivors as particularly egregious, noting that international law explicitly prohibits killing shipwrecked individuals even in wartime, and that the United States once prosecuted German and Japanese officers for similar conduct after World War II.

He writes that because the United States is not at war with cartels, violations of the laws of armed conflict do not even apply; instead, he characterizes the strikes as crimes against humanity carried out under shifting pretexts and semantic rebranding such as labeling cartels “narco-terrorists.”

Balko reports that the administration has not provided evidence that the targeted boats were carrying drugs and that classified briefings contradict public claims that officials could identify occupants.

He notes that drug cartels do not care about the low-level runners being killed and that the strikes do not disrupt drug supplies, seize contraband or generate intelligence, but have instead caused allies to reduce intelligence sharing with the United States.

He writes that the campaign is strategically ineffective, morally catastrophic and legally indefensible, especially as overdose deaths are decreasing due to harm-reduction efforts the administration is simultaneously defunding.

Balko also highlights contradictions in Trump’s purported fight against drugs, noting that the administration has pardoned major drug traffickers, including high-profile political figures and cartel-linked actors, while killing impoverished boatmen with no due process.

He cites whistleblower Miles Taylor’s account of efforts to implement strikes in Trump’s first term and Stephen Miller’s broader goal of purging dissenting voices within the federal bureaucracy.

Balko argues that the administration’s narrative frames the killings as necessary toughness, yet simultaneously mocks victims, with Trump and the vice president joking publicly about terrified fishermen—comments he views as emblematic of a cultural shift toward cruelty.

He warns that the administration’s expansive definition of terrorism and recent DOJ guidance on targeting protected speech could lay the groundwork for extrajudicial killings beyond foreign nationals, particularly if criticism or activism is reclassified as terrorism.

Balko writes that the administration’s refusal to release strike videos, despite sharing others on social media, reflects consciousness of guilt and an attempt to avoid public reckoning.

He stresses that if a president can bypass congressional authorization, due process and judicial review by declaring amorphous adversaries as terrorists, the constitutional limits on executive power become meaningless.

Ultimately, Balko makes clear the implications of the administration’s drug boat strike campaign.

By normalizing extrajudicial killings under a false narrative of emergency, the government is dismantling due process, undermining international law and setting a precedent in which executive power is limited only by political will instead of legal constraint.

