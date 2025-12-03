Trump Administration Halts Immigration Applications from 19 Countries

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has halted all immigration applications filed by people from 19 countries as of Dec. 2, freezing cases across every benefit category and sharply limiting legal immigration pathways, according to a report by CBS News.

The sweeping pause comes less than a week after the shooting of two National Guard members and marks the administration’s latest move to expand its immigration crackdown. The guidance sent to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offices said the administration intends to “stop final adjudication on all cases” from the affected countries and that “this hold includes all form types and making any final decisions (approvals, denials) as well as completing any oath ceremonies.”

The freeze includes the suspension of citizenship ceremonies for lawful permanent residents from the 19 listed countries who were on the verge of becoming naturalized U.S. citizens, CBS News reported. The agency also said “the Trump Administration is making every effort to ensure individuals becoming citizens are the best of the best.”

Trump’s proclamation created a near-total entry ban for people from Afghanistan, Myanmar (Burma), Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. It also partially suspended entry for travelers and immigrants from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela, according to CBS News.

The administration also announced a categorical suspension of visa and immigration processing for Afghans and launched an in-depth review of green card cases involving immigrants from the countries under the travel ban. CBS News further reported that the freeze extends to all USCIS cases from these nations, including citizenship requests.

The Department of Homeland Security said it “will take no chances when the future of our nation is at stake,” adding that “the Trump Administration is reviewing all immigration benefits granted by the Biden administration to aliens from Countries of Concern.”

Michael Valverde, a former top USCIS official, said the agency has previously used “tactical” pauses for certain groups but described the Trump administration’s move as “unprecedented.” He said, “The difference is this is for a large group of individuals and in every category of immigration benefit.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: