Village Farms Davis Project Hearing Continued to December 17

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. – The public hearing for the proposed Village Farms Davis project before the Planning Commission will be continued from Tuesday after the applicant and city staff agreed more time was needed to finalize negotiations tied to the project’s draft development agreement.

According to a staff report from Community Development Director Sherri Metzker and Principal Planner Dara Dungworth, staff recommended the Planning Commission open the hearing, receive public comment, and continue the item to December 17, 2025.

The commission will take public comment only on the continuation of the meeting — not on any substantive matters.

The report states the continuance will allow time “for the final negotiations of the project’s draft development agreement to be completed such that the Planning Commission can take action before the draft is forwarded to the City Council for consideration.”

The staff report notes that all costs associated with the processing of the project application, including staff time and the environmental impact report, are paid by the applicant.

A City Council public hearing for the proposal has been tentatively scheduled for January 20, 2026. The required notice of intent to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report and consider ordinances for the General Plan Amendment, Baseline Project Features, and Development Agreement will be issued at least 10 days prior to the Council meeting, in compliance with state law.

The Village Farms Davis proposal includes requests for a Pre-General Plan Amendment, Pre-Zone/Preliminary Planned Development, Development Agreement, and Annexation/Sphere of Influence Amendment under Project Application #23-14.

The Planning Commission is expected to revisit the item at its continued public hearing on December 17.

