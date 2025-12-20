CHRISTMAS 2025 & NEW YEAR 2026: A Season of Freedom, Hope, and Gratitude

Ajay Dev (right) with his brother Sanjay right after his release from Yolo County jail on May 23, 2025

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

As this year draws to a close and we welcome the promise of 2026, I find myself reflecting on a journey that words will never fully capture. This Christmas is my first in 16 years as a free man—a phrase that still feels surreal every time I speak it.

For sixteen long years, I lived behind prison walls for a crime I did not commit. I walked out of prison—wrongfully convicted, but finally free. Sixteen years of missed moments, silent suffering, perseverance, and faith. But hope survived because you—my community—kept it alive.

A Village Carried Me Through

There are far too many people to name—far too many hearts that held me up when I had nothing left to give. Please know this: I see you. I feel you. And I carry your kindness with me every single day.

• My extraordinary attorneys who refused to give up

• My family, who loved me when I was at my lowest and most forgotten

• My advocates for refusing to let my story fade into silence

• My supporters and everyone who prayed, wrote letters, donated time, or spoke truth

My freedom is not mine alone—it is the victory of a village that believed in justice, compassion, and truth.

To my beloved sons, you saved me more than you’ll ever know. I missed birthdays, graduations, hugs, laughter—the quiet moments between father and sons. But I never stopped loving you. I never stopped fighting for you. Every breath of freedom I take now, I take for us.

Lessons From Darkness

Sixteen years taught me the fragility of life, the strength of faith, and the importance of small kindnesses. It taught me that justice requires persistence, and that hope—even the smallest ember—can outlive darkness. Humanity is strongest when we stand together. I learned that forgiveness is a form of freedom, too. And I learned that even in the most unimaginable circumstances, love finds a way to survive.

The road ahead will require healing, patience, and courage. I am rebuilding my life from the ground up—rediscovering the world, reconnecting with my sons, and reclaiming lost years. I am also stepping into a calling: to support others who are rebuilding their lives, to be a voice for the wrongfully convicted and to ensure that what happened to me never happens to another.

A Holiday Message for 2026

Hold your loved ones close. Cherish every ordinary moment. Stand with those who are unseen or forgotten. Forgive when you can. Above all, never underestimate the power of hope.

May 2026 bring peace, healing, courage, compassion, and new beginnings.

With Deepest Gratitude and Renewed Hope,

Ajay Dev

December 2025

