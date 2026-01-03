Activists Compile Database of ICE Vehicles to Increase Transparency

By Vanguard Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. — Activists in the Pacific Northwest are compiling a public database of license plates linked to unmarked vehicles used by immigration authorities, an effort they say is aimed at increasing transparency and reducing fear as immigration enforcement activity escalates in the region according to reporting this week in the Intercept.

The database, assembled by an autonomous group of volunteers, catalogs more than 600 license plates that have been matched to the make and model of vehicles observed during immigration enforcement actions, most of them in and around Portland. The project focuses on vehicles used by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE.

Organizers say the goal is to help community members identify unmarked ICE vehicles and better understand federal enforcement activity in their neighborhoods. One activist involved in the project, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation, said the effort is intended to counter the secrecy surrounding immigration enforcement operations.

“It helps reduce the unknown and reduce fear,” the activist told The Intercept. “ICE is doing whatever they can to be undetected, and so anything we can do to chip away at that obfuscation.”

Rather than publishing the database on a centralized website, the volunteers chose to distribute it using the InterPlanetary File System, or InterPlanetary File System, a peer-to-peer platform they believe is less vulnerable to subpoenas or takedown requests.

The database relies on community submissions, primarily photographs of vehicles believed to be involved in ICE operations. Volunteers then review the images to verify that the license plate and vehicle are being used by immigration agents. The activist declined to explain the vetting process in detail but said every license plate made public has been confirmed through at least two separate sightings.

“The reason we’re confident in what we released is that we have probably twice as many plates as what was published, but we made a decision to only publish those plates that had at least two observations,” the activist said. “And while we’re confident in the rest of the database, this was an extra measure to reduce confusion and inaccuracies. We want people to feel like they can trust what we’re publishing, and we don’t want to accidentally cause harm by releasing inaccurate information.”

The project has emerged amid what advocates describe as a sharp increase in immigration enforcement activity in Oregon. For much of the year, ICE officers largely carried out targeted arrests, such as detaining people at immigration check-ins or individuals with existing deportation orders. Beginning in October, enforcement actions became broader, according to Natalie Lerner, a board member of the Portland Immigration Rights Council.

“We’re seeing a number of collateral arrests, where they’re arresting anyone who can’t prove that they have status,” Lerner said, referring to detentions that occur when people who are not the intended targets of enforcement actions are taken into custody. “And I think that’s particularly scary and just super lawless.”

“It’s unimaginable how scary it is for folks,” Lerner told The Intercept. “So many people are calling our hotline saying they’re afraid to leave their homes, or they’re afraid to go to work. They’re not able to do the things they need to do to live their lives.”

Lerner said her organization, which is not affiliated with the volunteer database effort, has documented nearly 800 detentions in the Portland area since the start of October, a figure she believes undercounts the true total.

According to the activist involved in compiling the license plate database, the increase in enforcement activity has heightened the urgency of the project.

“It’s getting more and more blatant, and that’s why it’s so important that community safety efforts become more focused,” the activist said. “We’re working against this entity that has the most up-to-date technology and money and tools, and so we have to create our own tools.”

While the Portland database is among the most organized efforts to track vehicles used by immigration authorities, similar initiatives have appeared in other parts of the country. Activist networks in multiple cities have organized know-your-rights workshops, rapid-response teams and neighborhood watch groups, and have distributed whistles in immigrant neighborhoods to alert residents to the presence of ICE agents.

These efforts have drawn criticism from senior federal officials. In July, Kristi Noem, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, issued a warning aimed at groups attempting to identify or expose immigration agents.

“We will prosecute those who dox ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law. These criminals are taking the side of vicious cartels and human traffickers,” Noem said in a July 11 statement. “We won’t allow it in America.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: