Activists Compile Database of ICE Vehicles to Increase Transparency

By Vanguard Staff
PORTLAND, Ore. — Activists in the Pacific Northwest are compiling a public database of license plates linked to unmarked vehicles used by immigration authorities, an effort they say is aimed at increasing transparency and reducing fear as immigration enforcement activity escalates in the region according to reporting this week in the Intercept.
The database, assembled by an autonomous group of volunteers, catalogs more than 600 license plates that have been matched to the make and model of vehicles observed during immigration enforcement actions, most of them in and around Portland. The project focuses on vehicles used by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE.
Organizers say the goal is to help community members identify unmarked ICE vehicles and better understand federal enforcement activity in their neighborhoods. One activist involved in the project, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation, said the effort is intended to counter the secrecy surrounding immigration enforcement operations.
“It helps reduce the unknown and reduce fear,” the activist told The Intercept. “ICE is doing whatever they can to be undetected, and so anything we can do to chip away at that obfuscation.”
Rather than publishing the database on a centralized website, the volunteers chose to distribute it using the InterPlanetary File System, or InterPlanetary File System, a peer-to-peer platform they believe is less vulnerable to subpoenas or takedown requests.
The database relies on community submissions, primarily photographs of vehicles believed to be involved in ICE operations. Volunteers then review the images to verify that the license plate and vehicle are being used by immigration agents. The activist declined to explain the vetting process in detail but said every license plate made public has been confirmed through at least two separate sightings.
“The reason we’re confident in what we released is that we have probably twice as many plates as what was published, but we made a decision to only publish those plates that had at least two observations,” the activist said. “And while we’re confident in the rest of the database, this was an extra measure to reduce confusion and inaccuracies. We want people to feel like they can trust what we’re publishing, and we don’t want to accidentally cause harm by releasing inaccurate information.”
The project has emerged amid what advocates describe as a sharp increase in immigration enforcement activity in Oregon. For much of the year, ICE officers largely carried out targeted arrests, such as detaining people at immigration check-ins or individuals with existing deportation orders. Beginning in October, enforcement actions became broader, according to Natalie Lerner, a board member of the Portland Immigration Rights Council.
“We’re seeing a number of collateral arrests, where they’re arresting anyone who can’t prove that they have status,” Lerner said, referring to detentions that occur when people who are not the intended targets of enforcement actions are taken into custody. “And I think that’s particularly scary and just super lawless.”
“It’s unimaginable how scary it is for folks,” Lerner told The Intercept. “So many people are calling our hotline saying they’re afraid to leave their homes, or they’re afraid to go to work. They’re not able to do the things they need to do to live their lives.”
Lerner said her organization, which is not affiliated with the volunteer database effort, has documented nearly 800 detentions in the Portland area since the start of October, a figure she believes undercounts the true total.
According to the activist involved in compiling the license plate database, the increase in enforcement activity has heightened the urgency of the project.
“It’s getting more and more blatant, and that’s why it’s so important that community safety efforts become more focused,” the activist said. “We’re working against this entity that has the most up-to-date technology and money and tools, and so we have to create our own tools.”
While the Portland database is among the most organized efforts to track vehicles used by immigration authorities, similar initiatives have appeared in other parts of the country. Activist networks in multiple cities have organized know-your-rights workshops, rapid-response teams and neighborhood watch groups, and have distributed whistles in immigrant neighborhoods to alert residents to the presence of ICE agents.
These efforts have drawn criticism from senior federal officials. In July, Kristi Noem, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, issued a warning aimed at groups attempting to identify or expose immigration agents.
“We will prosecute those who dox ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law. These criminals are taking the side of vicious cartels and human traffickers,” Noem said in a July 11 statement. “We won’t allow it in America.”
This article is a great example of why ICE agents need to wear masks.
I wonder, do some ICE agents drive their unmarked cars home after work?
The article does not show why ICE agents need to wear masks, instead it shows how ineffective anonymity strategies have become in an era of ubiquitous cameras, crowdsourced data, and networked communities.
Spin it all you want but the article shows that ICE agents are being doxxed through a database of the vehicles they drive.
I completely support that – this is America, we don’t have secret police that can snatch people off the streets and be unaccountable.
I support doxxing of ICE/ Gestapo
They are NOT Gestapo.
So if an ICE agent and possibly their family are harmed at their home because they were doxxed would that change your opinion because that’s the reason they’re masking.
You’re more worried about the agents than the people they are harming and the harm to our society by operating in this manner.
Look at who they are recruiting – https://davisvanguard.org/2026/01/ice-targets-gun-military/ – this whole thing is shameful and you’re worried about a hypothetical harm in the future and ignore the massive harm happening now.
The historical irony is that the Gestapo itself was never the omnipotent, all-seeing force of popular memory. It was relatively small, often disorganized, and depended heavily on denunciations from ordinary citizens rather than pervasive surveillance. Its power rested more on fear and myth than on actual capacity.
That connects with today’s discussion because attempts to mimic the aesthetics of secret policing—masked agents and unmarked vehicles—tend to collapse under modern scrutiny, revealing not strength but a deficit of legitimacy.
ICE and the Gestapo are not the same, and many historians strongly warn against treating them as equivalent:
Gestapo:
Part of a Nazi dictatorship
Enforced racial ideology
Used torture, disappearances, and mass murder
Operated with almost no legal limits
ICE:
Operates within a democratic system
Enforces immigration laws (not racial extermination)
Subject to courts, laws, journalists, and public criticism
Does not run death camps or genocide
I think your description is lacking… Let’s look at ICE.
You argue it “operates within a democratic system” – but does it? ICE operates within a system that is formally democratic, but its practices often exploit zones of weakened democracy—administrative law, civil detention, secrecy, emergency powers, and executive discretion—where due process is limited and accountability is delayed or ineffective. Bottom line: Operating inside a democracy (compromised as it now is) is not the same as operating democratically.
Second, “enforces immigration laws (not racial extermination)” sets an artificially high bar. The relevant comparison is not genocide versus law enforcement, but whether enforcement is selective, racialized, and dehumanizing. Immigration enforcement in the U.S. has long been entangled with racial hierarchy and this is an extension of that.
The Gestapo was in fact not the primary terror apparatus in Nazi Germany. Had I compared them to the SS, for instance, I think you would have a much stronger case.
Third and I think most importantly, “subject to courts, laws, journalists, and public criticism” is only partially true in practice. ICE has regularly evaded meaningful review through sealed proceedings, expedited removal, detention without appointed counsel, and opaque contracting with private detention operators. This one is bad and I have yet to see anything even remotely condemns it on your part.
Finally, “does not run death camps or genocide” is factually correct but ignores the fact that the SS and not the Gestapo ran the camps. Moreover, we have seen detention centers with atrocious human rights abuses and conditions.
The real issue is not whether ICE equals the SS or the Gestapo, but whether secrecy, masking, unaccountability, and expansive discretionary power are compatible with democratic legitimacy. That question remains unresolved – and you have never confronted this.
” we don’t want to accidentally cause harm by releasing inaccurate information. ”
What could go wrong? :-|
” we don’t want to accidentally cause harm by releasing inaccurate information. ”
“What could go wrong? :-|”
Exactly my thoughts when I read that.
But don’t worry, the anonymous activists promise that they double check.
And how about the harm that the ICE agents might experience because of these activists releasing “accurate” information?
Who double checks the anonymous ICE agents work?
ICE agents don’t usually act completely on their own. There are several layers that are meant to review arrests:
Database checks
Agents rely on federal databases (like immigration records and criminal databases) to confirm a person’s identity and immigration status.
These systems are meant to reduce mistaken identity.
Supervisory approval
Many arrests require review or approval by a supervisor, especially planned operations.
Paperwork is typically reviewed after an arrest to confirm it followed policy.
Legal standards
ICE arrests are supposed to be based on probable cause (a legal standard).
Detainers and warrants are reviewed by ICE officials, though they are administrative warrants, not criminal court warrants.
Post-arrest review
After an arrest, cases can be reviewed by ICE attorneys or immigration judges during proceedings.
The problem is much of what you describe has been watered down if not outright ignored.
Due process, which the Constitution guarantees to all people in the United States regardless of immigration status, requires notice and a meaningful opportunity to be heard before the government deprives someone of liberty, but in practice those rights are often not fully respected in immigration enforcement.
People facing deportation are not guaranteed court-appointed attorneys, even though immigration law is complex, leaving most detained individuals to navigate proceedings without legal representation.
Policies such as expedited removal allow detention and deportation without a fair hearing or meaningful review by an immigration judge, sharply limiting the ability to challenge the government’s case.
How do you know?
I still trust our government approved agencies more than I trust some anonymous activist posting on the Internet.
I don’t. I’ve sat in far too many courts to trust government agencies even when the rules are observed.
“Organizers say the goal is to help community members identify unmarked ICE vehicles and better understand federal enforcement activity in their neighborhoods.”
Yeah – I’m *sure* that’s the reason. They’re just trying to “better understand”.
Nothing to do with hiding illegal immigrants or making federal agents’ jobs more difficult in any way possible, etc.
And if only the agents weren’t wearing masks, they’d have no concerns and would stay home and salute the American flag they have in their closets.
The last sentence is false, but it would be a step in the right direction
I think you missed Ron’s point.
Meanwhile, I just read that Trump (the military) went into Venezuela and captured its president and his wife.
I believe this is somewhat “on topic” as we’ve never seen a president take action the way that Trump has – whether or not you agree with him.
For what it’s worth, I do believe that Trump is making the U.S. more powerful, overall. Something about “America First”. And let’s face it, America is a pretty good country, I think. (I was often told otherwise and often believed it, growing up in the liberal Bay Area. And truth be told, it’s similar to the message regarding my “shameful” skin color and sex.)
I guess we’ll see if the end justifies the means, in regard to Trump’s actions.
Wait for it.
The Democrats will soon come out and tell us what a great guy Maduro is.
Immaterial. The problem is that you don’t believe in the rule of law and neither does Trump
Trump just freed Venezuela of an evil man. There’s talk that Maduro’s replacements are likely to be the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner and opposition leaders María Corina Machado and Edmundo González, according to an expert on Caracas.
A UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission has reported that Maduro’s government committed crimes against humanity tied to repression before, during, and after Venezuela’s disputed 2024 presidential election. This includes arbitrary detentions, torture, and political persecution.
ICTJ
UN human rights experts have documented gross human rights violations and intensified repression by Venezuelan security forces.
Trump acted illegally in doing so
He also said he’s going to run Venezuela, geesh, what could possibly go wrong. Isn’t this precisely what you told me a year ago would not happen under Trump?
I don’t believe much out of The NY Times anymore.
Shall I post articles that are contrary to this?
Point being no one is arguing that Maduro is good, they are arguing that what Trump did was illegal.
The real motive comes forward
“Venezuelans Rejoice! Celebrations Around the World After US Captures Maduro”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRbX18Evcvg
Are you intentionally arguing points not being raised?
I refuse to go along with your spin.
I leave you with this: this won’t end well. It never does.
Regarding the “real” motive (mentioned above), we’d BETTER get some oil out of the deal. We got gypped in regard to Iraq, I suspect.
If anyone is going to cause global warming, at least let it be “us”.
:-)
It is interesting that Trump opposed the war in Iraq as I recall, but supported “regime change” in Venezuela. Maybe due to the latter’s proximity to the U.S. and drug trade?
In any case, I guess it’s what happens afterward that matters most of all.
Maybe that’s our 51st state, instead of Canada or Greenland? :-)
(They really do need to keep the additions “even”, though. Come up with a 52nd one, or divide Venezuela in half I guess.) Or maybe – Cuba? Or include Puerto Rico as a state?
(I used to like playing the board game “Risk” when I was a kid. Like Monopoly, it’s a slow, progressive “win” or “lose” that’s inevitable at some point. No way to come back, when you start going down.)
https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/exiled-venezuelans-around-world-celebrate-161254485.html
Venezuelans crying with joy in the streets.
“Exiled Venezuelans around the world celebrate”
“We are free. We are all happy that the dictatorship has fallen and that we have a free country,” said Khaty Yanez, a Venezuelan woman who has spent the last seven years in Chile.”
“My joy is too big,” her compatriot Jose Gregorio said. “After so many years, after so many struggles, after so much work, today is the day. Today is the day of freedom.”
Filipino’s were celebrating in the streets when the US took over at the beginning of the 20th century until they realized that the US was planning to stay