West Sacramento Breaks Ground on $27.7M Affordable Housing Project

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Local and regional housing partners marked the groundbreaking Thursday for River Grove Apartments, a $27.7 million affordable housing development at 641 Fifth St. that will provide 36 rental homes for extremely low-income households, with a focus on individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and veterans experiencing homelessness.

The project is being developed by Brinshore Development, Operative Office, New Hope Community Development Corporation and Yolo County Housing. Construction began Jan. 8, and the development is expected to begin leasing in 2027. When completed, the multi-story, elevator-served building will include 32 two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom units, along with an on-site manager’s apartment, totaling about 28,000 square feet of residential space.

“This affordable housing project serves as a critical part of our larger community health continuum,” said Oscar Villegas, Yolo County supervisor for District 1. “Our county safety net services and health programs can only do so much if our residents don’t have an affordable and warm place to sleep at night.”

All 36 rental units will be reserved for extremely low-income households and supported by project-based vouchers from Yolo County Housing. Eighteen units will serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in partnership with Alta California Regional Center, and four units will serve veterans through the HUD-VASH program. The John Stewart Company will provide property management services.

“This project reflects the best of what public service can be: different sectors, different partners, all aligned around one shared goal — ensuring people have a safe, stable place to call home,” said Dr. Dawnté Early, a West Sacramento City Council member for District 3 and a commissioner with Yolo County Housing and New Hope Community Development Corporation. “For me, this work is personal because at one point my family relied on affordable housing programs, and that access made it possible for us to call West Sacramento home.”

River Grove Apartments will include dedicated community space for supportive services and is designed to meet California’s current energy-efficiency standards. On-site services will include a service coordinator to connect residents to community resources, provide advocacy and organize community-building activities, as well as a supported living specialist to help residents maintain housing stability, build life skills, and access education and employment opportunities. Alta California Regional Center will contribute ongoing services funding for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individual planning, service coordination, employment training, supported and independent living services, and other housing supports.

“This project faced multiple hurdles along the way, and we’re so grateful to every organization that believed in this project, adjusted with us along the way, and helped ensure we would make it to this point,” said Ian Evans, president and CEO of New Hope Community Development Corporation and executive director of Yolo County Housing. “Today is exciting because it means that in the not-too-distant future, we’ll be seeing people move into their new homes—people who will have a roof over their head, a place to call home, and services when they need them.”

The development relies on a complex funding package common to affordable housing projects in California. Financing includes competitive 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, an Infill Infrastructure Grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, funding from the California Department of Developmental Services through Alta California Regional Center, Yolo County’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation, and support from the City of West Sacramento. R4 Capital is serving as the equity investor, and Citizens Business Bank, N.A. is the debt investment partner.

“Delivering affordable housing takes real partnership across every level of government and strong community organizations,” said Rep. Doris Matsui, whose district includes West Sacramento. “Thanks to Brinshore Development, New Hope CDC, Operative Office, Alta California, and the dedicated public servants at the Yolo County Housing Authority and the City of West Sacramento, River Grove Apartments is becoming a reality. When completed, this development will provide 37 affordable homes in the heart of West Sacramento, close to services, transit, and green space. Projects like this are how we bring meaningful investments into our community, create real stability for families, and ensure more people have the peace of mind that comes with a safe, affordable place to call home.”

Several local and state officials attended the event or sent representatives, including staff from the offices of Rep. Matsui, state Sen. Christopher Cabaldon and Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry. West Sacramento City Council members Verna Sulpizio Hall and Quirina Orozco were also present. Speakers included West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, Early, and Villegas.

“The need for affordable housing is critical, and the City of West Sacramento embraces projects like River Grove Apartments to meet the needs of individuals and families,” Guerrero said. “We’re committed to supporting innovative projects that support our most vulnerable community members and look forward to the official ribbon cutting in the near future.”

As an infill development on an underutilized urban site, River Grove Apartments is intended to advance West Sacramento’s commitment to expanding housing options for residents who face significant barriers in the private rental market, while bringing new housing and activity to the surrounding neighborhood.

