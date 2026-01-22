City Manager Appoints Alberto Preciado as Davis Finance Director

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, CA — The City of Davis announced Tuesday that City Manager Daryel Dunston has appointed Alberto Preciado as finance director, effective Feb. 2.

The finance director provides administrative direction and oversight for all functions of the city’s Finance Department, including financial planning, cash and asset management, debt management, revenue administration and collection, purchasing and payroll.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alberto to the team,” Dunston said. “His collaborative and approachable leadership style, coupled with his deep technical expertise and robust accounting and budgeting experience will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the City’s fiscal position.”

Preciado brings more than 18 years of experience in the government finance sector. Most recently, he served as finance and budget manager for the City of Citrus Heights, where he was responsible for accounting and financial reporting, year-end close and audit processes, implementation of accounting standards, financial modeling, and support for development of the biennial budget. He also led the implementation of the financial module for a new enterprise resource planning system, which resulted in process improvements across city departments.

Preciado previously worked as an accounting manager for the Citrus Heights Water District, a senior accountant for the City of Tustin, and as an independent government auditor. He is an active member of the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers and currently serves on its board of directors. He has received multiple awards and recognitions throughout his career.

“I am excited and grateful to be joining Team Davis,” Preciado said. “The City strives to deliver high-quality services to the Davis community, and I look forward to working with the team to advance this goal.”

Preciado earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from San Diego State University and a master’s in business administration from Washington State University. He enjoys learning new languages, traveling, and trying new restaurants with his wife, Julia, and their two children.

