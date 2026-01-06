Beyond Construction: A Family’s Journey to Build Hope in Baja

Journalism often demands distance, the idea that a reporter should never step into the story. On a recent trip to Baja California, Mexico, that distance felt impossible to maintain.

From Dec. 29 to Jan. 1, my family and four other family friends drove to Baja California to help build a home for a family in need. The trip challenged my understanding of service, privilege and what it truly means to help a community.

We joined the trip through Baja Bound, a nonprofit organization that connects American volunteers with underserved communities across Baja. Its mission goes beyond construction and focuses on offering stability, dignity and hope to families who have long lived without it.

Our group consisted of 25 people, including 15 children, all under the age of 16.

After crossing the border, the drive to the building site quietly unsettled me. The landscape and daily rhythms were nothing like what I am used to in Davis.

I kept noticing moments that would feel alarming at home, such as mothers balancing children and groceries while walking along busy roads. In Baja, those scenes were ordinary, and life moved on regardless of the risk.

What surprised me most was the warmth. As we passed pop-up shops along dusty roads, shopkeepers met our eyes, offering small nods and smiles.

There was no rush, no hesitation, just a brief human connection. The contrast in wealth was striking and inescapable, with homes made of tarps and scrap wood standing just steps away from pristine, white two-story houses.

There was no separation and no hiding.

Standing there, I realized how narrow my understanding of “normal” had been. Baja forced me to sit with discomfort, gratitude and humility all at once.

I did not just help build a house; I witnessed resilience, generosity and community in their rawest form, and it changed the way I see the world I returned to.

Jenny Hamlin, a mom from one of the families we traveled with, believes the experience was especially valuable for her children. “I want my kids to see other countries and be culturally sensitive,” Hamlin said. “And to learn and see how other people live, and to help others.”

We worked on the house every day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The days were long and physically demanding, but everyone showed up ready to help.

Three crew workers helped lead the families in their tasks, and a project leader, Nancy Alvarado, guided us throughout the trip and made sure everyone had something to do.

The family whose house we were building worked alongside us, which made the experience much more meaningful. They were a family of four with two daughters, ages 10 and 8.

The language barrier was tricky at times, but several adults and children spoke Spanish, and we worked through it together.

Gender roles were noticeable during construction, with men on the roof installing shingles and hammering walls, while women and children mostly worked on painting. Despite that division, everyone contributed in meaningful ways.

The crew and project leader were especially welcoming to the children and encouraged them to try anything they wanted. The children worked just as hard as the adults, often surprising the crew with their determination and focus.

Hamlin said her favorite part of the trip was watching her kids take part. “Watching my kids actually work and experiencing and contributing to something that’s going to really help someone is amazing,” she said.

Because there were more than enough hands, the children also took time to play with local kids. They made friends by playing basketball and visiting the park.

Even without sharing a language, they connected easily through play.

The rain arrived only on the final day of building, but it created new obstacles as we worked to finish the house on time. With the roof completed, about 20 of us crowded inside the small house to work on painting and drywall.

The tight space and constant noise added to the urgency, but we finished the work.

I had the opportunity to accompany Dalia, the mother of the family, and the project leader to a store to help her choose furniture and food for her new home. That trip was especially meaningful and brought us closer.

Feeling welcomed into her town and her family, and having her ask my opinion about choices for the next chapter of her family’s life, was an honor.

On Thursday morning, we gathered to set up the house and then to celebrate the family’s dedication.

The dedication was warm and heartfelt. A local pastor shared verses from the Bible, and several people spoke to the family about their experiences and what the trip meant to them.

Alvarado quoted Second Samuel 7:27. “For you, O Lord of hosts, the God of Israel, have revealed this to your servant, saying, ‘I will build you a house’; therefore your servant has found it in his heart to pray this prayer to you,’” she read aloud.

Dominic Monley, a father of three, spoke about his gratitude for the experience. “It is such a blessing to us that we are all here, and the opportunity to be here,” Monley said.

After the remarks, I handed the family their keys for the first time. They unlocked the door and stepped inside their new home.

Will Hamlin, the oldest child in the Hamlin family, was given the honor of knocking on the door and becoming the home’s first guest. The family invited us to stay, talk and celebrate together.

As we packed up and prepared to return home, I realized the trip had given me more than a story. It reshaped how I think about community, generosity and my role as both a journalist and a human being.

Some stories require distance. This one required presence.

