Community without Material Support Is Just Branding

By Matt Stone

The word “community” is used constantly in American civic life. It appears in city mission statements, planning documents, nonprofit grant applications, and political speeches. It is invoked to justify decisions, soften conflict, and signal shared values. Community pride. Community character. Community resilience. Community input.

Yet the more frequently the word is used, the less clear its meaning becomes.

At its most basic level, a community should refer to a group of people who share space, responsibility, and mutual obligation. It implies not just proximity, but support. Not just identity, but care. In practice, however, community is often treated as an aesthetic concept rather than a material one. It becomes a feeling, an image, or a brand, rather than a lived structure that distributes resources and protection.

When community is defined this way, the question of who belongs is answered not by need or participation, but by appearance and compliance.

In many cities, including affluent and university-adjacent towns like Davis, community values are frequently framed around quality of life. Clean streets. Quiet neighborhoods. Walkability. Green space. Cultural events. These are not trivial things. They matter. But they are also selective. They describe the experience of those who are already housed, stable, and economically secure.

Absent from this framing are the material conditions that make community possible in the first place. Housing affordability. Access to healthcare. Reliable transportation. Time. Safety that is not dependent on exclusion. When these foundations are missing, appeals to community function less as invitations and more as boundary markers.

Community becomes something you qualify for.

This is where branding enters.

A branded community emphasizes cohesion without confronting inequality. It celebrates togetherness without addressing who is struggling to stay. It prioritizes preservation over inclusion, aesthetics over access, and harmony over justice. Conflict is treated as a threat to community rather than evidence of unmet needs within it.

This framing has consequences.

When housing costs rise faster than wages, long-term residents are displaced. Service workers commute from farther away. Young families leave. Elderly residents downsize or relocate. Yet the language of community remains unchanged. What shifts is who gets counted. Those pushed out simply disappear from the narrative. Their absence is framed as natural market movement rather than loss.

In this context, community meetings and public engagement often function symbolically. Input is gathered, comments are heard, concerns are acknowledged. But when material changes are proposed that would redistribute resources or alter neighborhood composition, community values are suddenly invoked as constraints. Not enough parking. Not the right fit. Not consistent with character.

Character, in this sense, becomes a proxy for comfort.

The exclusion is rarely explicit. It does not need to be. Structural barriers do the work quietly. Zoning restrictions. Density limits. Design requirements that increase costs. Lengthy approval processes that only well-funded developers can survive. Each rule can be defended individually. Together, they create a system that protects an existing demographic profile while claiming neutrality.

The result is a community that appears cohesive while becoming less representative of the people who sustain it.

This tension is especially visible in places with strong civic identity. Towns that pride themselves on progressivism, sustainability, or social consciousness often struggle to reconcile that image with material outcomes. It is possible to support environmental goals while opposing housing that would reduce commuting emissions. It is possible to endorse equity in principle while resisting developments that might lower property values. The contradiction is managed through language.

Community is praised. Trade-offs are deferred. Responsibility is abstracted.

At the same time, those who fall outside the branded image of community are often framed as problems rather than members. Unhoused residents. Low-income renters. Students. Migrant workers. Their presence is discussed in terms of impact rather than obligation. How do they affect safety, cleanliness, noise, or aesthetics? Rarely is the question reversed. How does the community affect them?

This asymmetry reveals the underlying logic. Belonging is conditional.

A materially grounded community would operate differently. It would treat housing as infrastructure rather than investment. It would recognize that stability is a prerequisite for participation. It would accept that diversity brings friction and that friction is not failure. It would measure success not by preservation of appearance, but by reduction of precarity.

Such a community would require trade-offs. More density. More public spending. More tolerance for change. More willingness to accept that comfort and justice are not always aligned. These are not easy shifts. They require acknowledging that some benefits have been accumulated unevenly, and that maintaining them indefinitely has costs for others.

This is often where the conversation stalls.

Brand-based community relies on voluntary goodwill. Material community requires obligation. It asks not just what people want, but what they owe each other by virtue of sharing space. That is a harder question, and one that branding is designed to avoid.

The irony is that communities built around exclusion eventually lose the very cohesion they seek to preserve. When essential workers cannot live nearby, services degrade. When young people leave, institutions age. When housing becomes scarce, resentment grows. The surface remains orderly, but the underlying social fabric thins.

At that point, community becomes something people talk about more precisely because they feel it less.

None of this requires abandoning pride in place or shared identity. It requires grounding those values in material reality. Community cannot be sustained by language alone. It must be reinforced through policy, investment, and willingness to change.

Otherwise, the word becomes hollow. A label applied to a shrinking circle. A way of signaling virtue without bearing cost.

In that form, community is not a practice. It is a product. And like any brand, it works best when no one asks who is paying for it, or who has been priced out of it.

The question is not whether communities value inclusion. Most say they do. The question is whether they are willing to support it materially, even when it alters what the community looks like, feels like, or costs.

Without that willingness, community remains an aspiration rather than a structure. Something to be referenced, defended, and marketed.

Not something that actually holds people.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: