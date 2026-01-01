Rising Building Costs and Scarcity Limit Workers’ Wages, New Research Shows

The authors show that since roughly 1980, the relative supply of buildings has declined while the real price of buildings has risen.

A newly-published paper in the European Economic Review finds that construction — specifically the supply and price of buildings — plays a central and previously underappreciated role in determining workers’ wages and the share of income going to labor, with important implications for housing policy.

The paper, “Capital Composition and the Decline of the Labor Share: Why Buildings Matter,” analyzes more than 200 years of data from 16 advanced economies and concludes that the long-term decline in labor’s share of income is not primarily driven by the overall amount of capital in the economy, but by changes in the type of capital being built .

The authors show that since roughly 1980, the relative supply of buildings has declined while the real price of buildings has risen. Because workers and buildings function as complements in production, a shortage of investment in buildings reduces labor’s share of income. In contrast, machinery and equipment tend to substitute for labor, pushing wages down when investment shifts toward automation rather than toward physical space.

Using newly-constructed macroeconomic data stretching from 1820 to 2021, the study finds that rising costs and weak productivity growth in the construction sector led to a sustained decline in the ratio of building capital relative to overall output. That decline, the authors conclude, has directly contributed to falling wage shares across advanced economies, even as overall capital investment increased.

While the study focuses on non-residential buildings, its findings carry clear implications for housing. The authors identify rising construction costs and constrained building supply as structural forces that limit the productive capacity of labor. Those same forces also restrict housing supply, drive up housing costs and indirectly weaken workers’ bargaining power by increasing the share of income devoted to rent.

When housing construction fails to keep pace with population and employment growth, workers face higher living costs while also experiencing downward pressure on wages as building scarcity limits the environments in which work takes place. The study’s findings suggest that housing shortages and wage stagnation are not separate problems, but interconnected outcomes of prolonged underinvestment in the built environment.

The research challenges the idea that capital investment necessarily harms workers. Instead, it argues that what gets built matters. Investment in buildings — including housing, offices and industrial space — supports labor by expanding the physical environments required for productive work. When zoning, land constraints or regulatory barriers restrict building, the resulting scarcity benefits capital at labor’s expense.

The paper also distinguishes its conclusions from earlier research that emphasized residential land scarcity or automation alone. By isolating non-residential buildings, the authors show that underbuilding has economywide effects on income distribution, reinforcing inequality even when technological growth continues.

The findings suggest that policies that expand building supply — including housing — could strengthen workers’ economic position by lowering building costs, increasing real wages and raising labor’s share of income. Measures that accelerate permitting, reduce construction barriers and improve productivity in the building sector may therefore function not only as housing affordability reforms, but also as wage and inequality policies.

The paper was authored by Jacob Kerspien and Jakob Madsen of the University of Western Australia and Holger Strulik of the University of Göttingen and was accepted for publication in December 2025 .

