Fatal Incident Involving Richmond Police Officer Under Investigation

HERCULES, Calif. — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office is participating in the investigation of a fatal incident involving an on-duty Richmond police officer that occurred Thursday morning on westbound Interstate 80 in Hercules, according to a press release from the office.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. near the Highway 4 junction, a heavily trafficked interchange connecting Interstate 80 with State Route 4, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Because the incident took place on an interstate highway, the California Highway Patrol has primary jurisdiction over the investigation, the press release stated. CHP is responsible for examining the physical scene, collecting evidence and coordinating with other agencies involved in the case.

The California Attorney General’s Office is leading the legal review of the incident based on the specific circumstances surrounding the case, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office oversees the legal framework for evaluating law enforcement use-of-force cases and determining whether state laws or policies were violated.

The District Attorney’s Office stated that its participation follows the county’s Law Enforcement-Involved Fatal Incident Protocol, which outlines how local, county and state agencies coordinate in cases involving deaths connected to law enforcement actions. The protocol is designed to promote transparency, maintain investigative independence and clarify responsibilities for criminal, civil and administrative reviews, according to the county statement.

Under California law, Assembly Bill 1506 requires the California Department of Justice to investigate officer-involved shootings of unarmed civilians, according to the California Legislative Information website. The law, which took effect in 2021, was intended to establish an independent review process when the use of deadly force by law enforcement results in death.

County officials noted that this particular case does not explicitly fall under the AB 1506 mandate. However, the Attorney General’s Office has assumed the lead role due to the dynamics of the incident, according to the District Attorney’s Office press release.

As of Thursday, no information has been released regarding the identity of the individual who died or the officer involved, according to county officials. Authorities also have not disclosed whether any weapons were present, whether body-worn camera footage exists or whether witnesses have been interviewed, citing the ongoing status of the investigation.

Officer-involved fatal incidents in California are subject to multiple layers of review, according to guidance from the California Department of Justice. In addition to criminal and legal investigations, administrative reviews are typically conducted by the officer’s employing agency to determine whether departmental policies and procedures were followed.

Civil litigation may also result, depending on the findings.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol, according to the District Attorney’s Office statement. Further updates are expected as authorities release additional details.

