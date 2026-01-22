Dallas Admits Wrongful Execution Driven by Racial Hysteria and Jim Crow Laws

Edward Smith testifies at the posthumous hearing for his father, Tommy Lee Walker on Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo: Shelby Tauber for the Innocence Project)

DALLAS — According to the Innocence Project, Tommy Lee Walker was 19 years old when he was wrongfully arrested and only 21 when he was executed for a crime he did not commit, a case fueled by racial hysteria and Jim Crow–era injustice that would not be fully acknowledged for 70 years. Mass hysteria and racially motivated campaigns convinced the public and the jury of his guilt, despite the existence of evidence that would later exonerate him decades after his death.

The Innocence Project assisted Walker’s son, Edward Smith, who was only an infant at the time of his father’s arrest in 1953. Smith grew up in Jim Crow–era Dallas, a city that is only now beginning to formally recognize the injustice Walker’s family endured.

CBS News reported, “There were no witnesses, no evidence left behind, just racial hysteria and unfounded claims that it was committed by a Black man.”

Margaret Burnham, a Northeastern University School of Law professor and director of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, said, “This case reminds us of how much must still be done to map the lethality and legacy of Jim Crow terror.”

According to PBS, Jim Crow laws were intended to create “separate but equal” facilities for Black and white Americans, but instead entrenched systematic racism across the rural South. Black Americans were denied voting rights and access to public services, while institutions serving Black communities were consistently inferior to those serving white populations.

The Innocence Project stated, “We thank District Attorney Creuzot and the Dallas County Commissioners for their willingness to formally recognize this gross and unforgivable miscarriage of justice.”

The organization also reported that “Mr. Walker was interrogated for hours by notorious Homicide Bureau Chief and one-time Ku Klux Klan member Will Fritz and Dallas District Attorney Henry Wade, who oversaw 20 proven wrongful convictions of innocent Black men.”

Lauren Gottesman, a senior staff attorney at the Innocence Project, said Walker signed two false confessions after Fritz used death threats, isolation, false information and overt racism to inflict extreme stress and mental exhaustion. Fritz’s ties to the Ku Klux Klan, a violent white nationalist organization with a history of terrorizing Black communities, should have disqualified him from holding power in a just court system, according to the Innocence Project.

In a 2022 report by the Death Penalty Information Center, the Innocence Project noted that innocent African Americans are far more likely to be wrongfully convicted of murder than other populations. The organization also reported that “unreliable eyewitness identification contributes to an overwhelming 63% of the Innocence Project’s 254 wrongful conviction cases.”

D Magazine writer Mary Mapes described the events leading up to Walker’s execution as “sensational,” noting that the murder of a white woman, 31-year-old Venice Parker, combined with rumors of a “negro prowler,” incited mass hysteria across Dallas.

CBS News reported, “His unbroken stare into the camera appears to look for reason and fairness that too often didn’t exist in 1956.” The presence of a camera documenting Walker’s death sentence underscored the use of spectacle and propaganda to reinforce Wade’s political agenda.

According to KERA News, a series of constitutional violations led to Walker’s death sentence, including an all-white, all-male jury, media dissemination of Walker’s image alongside details of the crime, suppression of witness testimony placing him far from the murder scene, and Judge Wade’s statement to the jury that he would “pull the switch” on Walker’s electric chair himself.

The Texas State Historical Association documented Henry Wade’s extreme tactics to obtain convictions and the harshest punishments available. According to the association, “Wade achieved one of the lowest acquittal rates in the country, but his methods resulted in a number of wrongful convictions,” including cases in which exculpatory evidence and later DNA findings were withheld.

KERA News reported, “District Attorney Wade had an explicit practice of excluding racial minorities from juries and threatening to terminate prosecutors who did not follow instructions,” illustrating Wade’s extraordinary control over courtroom outcomes.

Michelle Alexander’s book The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness traces how the American legal system has been used to institutionalize racial discrimination through mass incarceration. Alexander documents how racialized violence evolves across generations, fueling wrongful convictions and inflicting lasting harm on families and children.

Walker’s case demonstrates that the pursuit of justice, even decades later, remains essential, according to the Innocence Project, which works to exonerate people who have been wrongfully convicted.

Kenneth Holbert, lead attorney on Walker’s case, said, “At the time you didn’t go in believing you were going out with your client. It would be a victory if you got life in prison, not death. That would be your victory.” He said confronting a racially biased society and judicial system made legal advocacy during the 1950s Jim Crow era an uphill battle.

