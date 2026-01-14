Davis City Council Reaches Tentative Agreement on Affordable Housing Plan For Village Farms

Davis City Council reaches tentative agreement on affordable housing units.

Agreement includes 100 deed-restricted low-income units in baseline project features – 300 toal.

Council members will review finalized exhibit language at the January 20 meeting.

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council reached a tentative agreement Tuesday night during a Village Farms workshop to include 100 deed-restricted low-income affordable housing units as a baseline project feature (300 total), while adjusting when those units must be commenced in relation to market-rate development in Phase 3 of the project.

The agreement emerged after discussion and negotiation during a workshop that exposed sharp differences among council members over whether allowing partial buildout of Phase 3 before affordable construction begins weakens the city’s leverage to ensure the units are ultimately built, according to the meeting transcript.

Mayor Donna Neville said the proposal reflected significant movement by the applicant team after private discussions with council members and staff.

“I would say in fairness to the applicant team that they have been very receptive to the concerns they heard here,” Neville said.

City staff emphasized that the agreements reached were tentative and still subject to formal council approval and contract drafting.

“Very much tentative,” staff said. “I would say a proposal that we heard from the applicant coming out of this room.”

Under the framework discussed, the developer would agree to include 100 deed-restricted low-income units in the project’s baseline features, remove a sunset clause from the development agreement, and provide the city with the final $3 million contribution to the Housing Trust Fund at the start of Phase 3. That payment would bring the developer’s total affordable housing contribution to $6 million.

“They were okay with removing the sunset clause in its entirety,” staff said, adding that the developer was also “okay with referencing the 100 units in the baseline project features.”

In exchange, the developer would be allowed to pull the first 150 building permits in Phase 3, which consists of 310 low-density market-rate homes. No additional Phase 3 permits would be issued beyond that point unless construction of the 100 affordable units has commenced elsewhere on the site.

“That also addresses the concern related to the final three million contribution, which would come earlier,” Neville said.

While several council members described the revised framework as a significant improvement over prior proposals, others questioned whether shifting the timing of the affordable housing trigger reduced the city’s leverage.

Council Member Bapu Vaitla said he struggled to assess, in real time, what the city might be giving up.

“There’s only 310 units in that phase three,” Vaitla said. “And so 150 means half is done. I have no idea what the numbers mean. I have no idea what the leverage is.”

Vaitla repeatedly raised the concern that once half of Phase 3 permits are issued, the developer may have less incentive to proceed with the remaining affordable housing obligation.

“How much more likely does it make them to walk away and say, ‘We don’t need to build those other 150 units’?” he asked.

Staff responded that the inclusion of the 100 units in baseline project features provided stronger protection than earlier versions of the agreement.

“They’re willing to include the hundred units in baseline project features,” staff said.

Council Member Josh Chapman focused on whether the revised proposal altered the underlying obligation or simply delayed enforcement.

“It just shifts the timing of the release of permits or the phasing to after 150 units,” Chapman said.

Staff confirmed that interpretation.

“That’s correct. It’s just later in phase three,” staff said.

Council Member Gloria Partida said the revised structure provided more assurance than what the council had discussed previously.

“I think that when we had this conversation previously, we had less assurance and now we have more insurance,” Partida said.

Neville also emphasized that bringing the affordable units into baseline features marked a substantive change.

“It’s a huge gain of getting the units into baseline,” she said.

Still, the discussion underscored a fundamental divide over risk assessment. Vaitla argued that issuing permits for half of Phase 3 before affordable construction begins could materially reduce the cost to the developer of walking away from its obligation.

“The disincentive to walk away is not the profit from 310 units, it’s the profit from 150 units,” Vaitla said.

Neville countered that the remaining market-rate homes are central to the project’s financial model.

“Those last 160 units, that’s the gravy,” she said. “There’s very little incentive for them to walk away from those units that are market rate.”

Developer representative Sandy Whitcombe warned that placing too much uncertainty on Phase 3 could jeopardize financing for the entire project, including earlier phases.

“There’s a very good chance that phase one and two don’t pay for themselves,” Whitcombe said, citing infrastructure, habitat mitigation, and off-site transportation costs. “So there’s like a chicken and egg thing.”

Whitcombe said lenders and partners evaluate the project holistically.

“They’re going to look at the whole thing, phase one and two and say, ‘Sorry, Charlie,’” he said, if Phase 3 access appears too uncertain.

As the debate continued, council members grappled with whether to approve a single framework or break decisions into separate motions. Vaitla proposed an alternative structure that would give the city multiple decision points during Phase 3, but staff questioned whether that approach actually preserved leverage.

“What prevents the developer from walking away from the project after the 150th unit is built?” staff asked.

Vaitla acknowledged the difficulty of evaluating the tradeoffs without final contract language.

“It’s really hard for us to just assess here in real time what we lose,” he said. “I really don’t.”

Despite those reservations, the council voted 4-1 to direct staff to revise the development agreement to remove the sunset clause, require payment of the final $3 million before Phase 3 permits are issued, and halt additional permits after the first 150 until construction of the affordable units has commenced.

The council then voted 4-1 to amend the baseline project features to explicitly require commencement of the 100 affordable units before issuance of the remaining Phase 3 permits.

Councilmember Vaitla was the sole no vote on both motions

“My notes indicate that the applicant team agreed to include a reference to commencing a hundred units of low income housing prior to issuance of the 150th building permit,” staff said.

The workshop also included discussion of 80 moderate-income affordable units planned on the city-owned land dedication site. Some council members advocated for requiring ownership units, while others urged flexibility given market uncertainty.

“I think we all know we love affordable ownership because of the intergenerational wealth that helps people to acquire,” Neville said. “But I think we need the flexibility right now.”

Staff said the city would issue a request for proposals to select an affordable housing developer and that council would play a role in approving that partner.

“This is a city-led process,” staff said.

Vaitla said he supported ownership units in principle but wanted more financial clarity before committing.

“I would happily prioritize moderate income for sale units,” he said, “but I really need more information about what that is going to mean financially for the city.”

No binding decision was made on that issue, and staff was directed to preserve flexibility in the language.

As the meeting drew to a close, council members discussed looming deadlines to finalize baseline project features and zoning changes needed to place the project before voters.

“The items that are going to be on the ballot… are the resolution that actually says we’re going to change the zoning, the land use map, and then the baseline features,” staff said.

The development agreement and environmental impact report will also return to the council, though staff clarified those items are not part of the ballot submission.

Neville acknowledged the strain of the evening’s deliberations but said the process reflects the complexity of the decision.

“It’s really hard to develop a complex policy at the dais,” she said. “As you sit down and you write the actual language, all sorts of other questions and issues become more clear to you.”

The council is expected to review finalized exhibit language and take formal action at its Jan. 20 meeting.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: