Unanimous Vote Sends Village Farms Project to June 2026 Election

DAVIS, CA — After long hours of discussion, the votes by the council was almost anti-climatic as the Davis City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to advance the Village Farms development to a citywide ballot, approving a series of entitlements, amendments and agreements that together set the framework for one of the largest housing proposals in city history.

The council also voted unanimously to place the project before voters in a special election scheduled for June 2, 2026, sending the final decision on land-use changes to the electorate under Measure J/R/D.

Every major vote related to the project passed without dissent.

Council members approved amendments to the city’s General Plan and baseline project features, adopted pre-zoning and preliminary planned development approvals, approved a development agreement with the project applicants, called the special election and requested that Yolo County consolidate the election with other scheduled contests. Each motion passed on a unanimous voice vote.

The votes capped a lengthy public hearing marked by pointed questions, policy disagreements and repeated expressions of unease about risk, timing and implementation, even as councilmembers said they ultimately believed the decision belonged with voters.

Mayor Donna Neville framed the evening as a necessary step rather than an endorsement of every project detail, emphasizing the council’s role in shaping a proposal that now must withstand public scrutiny. As motions came forward one by one, Neville repeatedly underscored that the council’s task was to determine whether the proposal met the legal and policy thresholds to move forward.

When final votes were taken, Neville called for approval and each councilmember responded “Aye,” with no no votes and no abstentions.

Much of the council’s discussion focused on the tension between discomfort with aspects of the project and a shared belief that the community, not the council alone, should decide the future of the 230-acre site north of Covell Boulevard.

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla directly addressed his earlier opposition and explained why he ultimately supported advancing the project to the ballot.

“I just want to be clear just to make a public statement because last week I voted against a motion because I was uncomfortable with in real time deciding to make that number of permits, 150,” Vaitla said.

He said subsequent revisions resolved those concerns, adding, “I just want to make it very clear that I’m supportive of the developer’s affordable housing proposal. I think it’s great.”

Vaitla credited the project team for responding to feedback over time, saying, “I do appreciate your work that you’ve done over two years returning to the city, returning to all the stakeholders and saying, ‘How can we improve this offer again and again?’”

Councilmember Josh Chapman likewise emphasized the importance of voter participation while pressing hard on details related to affordability and long-term commitments. Chapman repeatedly returned to the question of moderate-income homeownership, arguing that for-sale affordable housing deserved special attention.

“We know that home ownership is a path to generating wealth,” Chapman said. “We know that that’s the biggest barrier for folks.”

Chapman raised concerns about how commitments would be memorialized, expressing frustration with vague promises that might not be realized. While recognizing legal constraints, he argued that signaling intent mattered. “I think it signals to the community that we are serious about this,” he said.

Councilmember Gloria Partida focused much of her questioning on clarity and accountability, particularly around the city’s obligations under the development agreement and what would happen if affordable housing commitments proved difficult to fulfill. At multiple points, she sought to understand how land dedications, funding and construction responsibilities would interact over time.

“I had bigger questions about how the mechanism works,” Partida said, adding that parts of the agreement were “not as clear as I would like for it to be.”

Still, Partida ultimately supported moving the project forward, including the decision to let voters decide. During the final round of motions, she joined her colleagues in voting yes on each action, including the resolution calling the special election.

Councilmember Linda Deos expressed caution about binding the city too tightly in contractual language, particularly when circumstances decades into the future were unknowable. She stressed the importance of flexibility for future councils while still signaling policy priorities.

“I don’t want to bind the city beyond that,” Deos said, referring to proposals that would have guaranteed specific outcomes in the development agreement. “It’s all on the city to be doing this.”

Despite those reservations, Deos supported advancing the project to the ballot, aligning with the broader consensus that the public should weigh the trade-offs inherent in a development of this scale.

Throughout the evening, councilmembers emphasized that their votes did not represent blanket endorsements. Instead, they reflected a judgment that the proposal, as revised, warranted voter consideration.

One of the central themes was affordable housing, particularly the project’s baseline features that link building permits to the production of lower-income units. Under the approved framework, the developer must ensure the construction of 100 lower-income affordable units before receiving the final 150 market-rate building permits. The city also retains land and funding dedicated to affordable housing, with options to either build units itself or, under certain conditions, require the developer to do so.

City staff repeatedly emphasized that the agreement was structured to preserve future flexibility while maintaining enforceable commitments. The city attorney explained that language was intentionally crafted to allow future councils to respond to market conditions.

“We cannot predict exactly how that will play out,” staff said during the discussion, referring to the possibility of economic downturns or funding constraints.

In addition to lower-income rental housing, the council debated how to address moderate-income ownership opportunities. Ultimately, the council agreed on language stating that the city would strive to make all 80 moderate-income units deed-restricted for sale, a goal rather than a binding guarantee.

Mayor Neville signaled her discomfort with locking future councils into rigid outcomes through a development agreement. “As much as I’m very, very supportive of the ultimate goal, the mechanism, putting it in the DA, is kind of troubling as a binding guarantee,” she said. Still, she agreed to support language expressing clear intent.

Beyond housing, councilmembers discussed a range of baseline project features, including sustainability commitments, landscaping standards and solar design. The council approved amendments prohibiting irrigated turf in front, side and street-side residential yards and requiring a solar capacity study designed to optimize power generation.

Neville described the landscaping changes as part of a broader shift in state policy. “We’re all trying to move there,” she said. “Brown is the new green.”

Councilmembers also approved sustainability provisions encouraging the use of local carbon offset programs when available and ensuring that energy infrastructure could be transferred to public or regional utilities in the future.

Vaitla praised those provisions as forward-looking. He said the commitments served as “the seed of a effective climate resilience plan that this project offers.”

As the meeting neared its conclusion, the council formally approved the development agreement and then turned to the procedural steps necessary to place the project on the ballot. A resolution calling for a special election on June 2 passed unanimously, followed by another unanimous vote requesting consolidation with other elections.

When asked whether the council was comfortable with the ballot question language, staff noted that the city was limited to 75 words. No councilmember proposed changes, and the resolution moved forward as written.

With the votes complete, Neville formally closed the public hearing. “We have now completed the hearing on the Village Farms project,” she said.

The decision sends the Village Farms proposal into its next and most consequential phase, a citywide campaign ahead of the June election. While councilmembers expressed a range of views on project details, the unanimous votes reflected a shared conclusion that the ultimate choice rests with Davis voters.

