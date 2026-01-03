City of Davis Moves Forward with Solid Waste Rate Hikes after Protest Threshold Not Met

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council is poised to adopt a multiyear increase in solid waste utility rates after a Proposition 218 protest process failed to reach the threshold required to block the changes, according to a detailed staff report prepared for the council’s Jan. 6 meeting .

City staff reported that as of Jan. 2, the city clerk had received 30 unvalidated written protests to the proposed rate adjustments. Under state law, staff wrote that “approximately 7,581 validated protests would need to be received to successfully protest the proposed fees,” a benchmark that was not met .

If approved, the rate increases would take effect Feb. 1, 2026, and establish a five-year adjustment schedule intended to stabilize the city’s Solid Waste Fund. According to the report, “the proposed adjustments to solid waste rates will generate adequate revenue in the Solid Waste Fund (520) to provide solid waste services to ratepayers for the next 5 years” .

Staff stated that current solid waste rates generate approximately $17 million annually, supporting operations, reserves and existing debt service. Under the proposed structure, annual revenue would increase to about $19.6 million in the first year. The report emphasized that “this action does not impact the City’s general fund.”

City officials cited a combination of rising labor and equipment costs, regulatory requirements and landfill tipping fees as primary drivers of the proposed increases. The report noted that “inflation, the cost of labor, equipment costs, regulatory changes and other challenges are driving the costs of services across the board,” pressures that are being felt statewide .

The staff report also linked the rate adjustments to recent changes at the Yolo County Landfill, stating that the increases “include very recent increases in tipping fees (implemented in September 2025) at the Yolo County Landfill as a result of new State Water Board regulations.”

Staff explained that Davis’ solid waste rates reflect both municipal and hauler costs. “The rate that City solid waste utility customers pay is a combination of City and hauler costs,” the report states, with the proposed adjustments reflecting “a breakdown of 15% City costs, and 85% hauler costs.” Hauler costs, according to staff, include landfill tipping fees.

The report contrasts Davis’ hybrid solid waste system with those used by other cities. Some municipalities fully municipalize solid waste operations, while others rely entirely on private haulers. Davis, staff wrote, maintains a hybrid system that includes city billing, reserves, debt obligations and extensive outreach and education efforts, all of which affect rates.

The report noted that “the City of Davis does have a reserve associated with the solid waste utility,” and that the utility also carries debt obligations “which is another component a hauler-only service will likely not include.” Staff added that Davis’ outreach and education programs “have served as a model for other agencies when looking for ways to educate residents on solid waste and recycling laws.”

City officials also addressed frequent comparisons between Davis and neighboring jurisdictions, cautioning against direct rate comparisons. “There are many differences which makes a direct ‘apples to apples’ comparison to other cities’ solid waste rates extremely difficult,” the report states.

Staff highlighted Davis’ long-standing role as a regional leader in environmental policy, noting that food scrap programs, mandatory organics collection, and bans on single-use plastics were adopted locally well before statewide mandates. “These positive steps in environmental stewardship require outreach and education, and can require additional equipment and/or infrastructure, all of which influence cost,” the report said .

The staff report also pointed to Davis’ status as a college town as a unique cost factor, citing the annual August and September move-in and move-out period that produces a sharp increase in waste volume. According to staff, comparing Davis to “other college towns of similar population sizes (like Santa Barbara) can aid in a better comparison of costs.”

Following an in-depth review of the utility’s finances and service levels, the city’s Fiscal Commission recommended adoption of a five-year rate adjustment schedule. The City Council previously authorized a two-year extension of the current hauling contract with Recology Davis through Dec. 31, 2029, to allow time for additional public engagement before negotiating a new long-term agreement.

If the council finds that no majority protest exists and adopts the resolution, staff said customers “should see the rate adjustments as soon as February 1, 2026.”

