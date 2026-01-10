Frozen Funds Could Leave Domestic Violence Survivors without Support

NEW YORK — In April, the U.S. Department of Justice abruptly froze $72 million in funding intended to support survivors of crime, a move advocates warn could severely undermine domestic violence services nationwide. The Brennan Center for Justice reported that the total amount of frozen funds, when combined with other federal cuts, amounted to “at least $820 million, supporting more than 550 organizations across the country.”

The decision, which includes funding tied to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, could leave survivors of domestic violence without access to emergency shelter and support in New York and other states, according to Safe Horizon. The organization said “families, children, victims, and survivors” could be left without access to safety and care as a result of the freeze.

In a statement, Safe Horizon said TANF “not only provides a crucial lifeline to victims and survivors of public assistance but is also the primary funding source for New York’s network of emergency domestic violence shelters.” Without the funding, Safe Horizon warned that “many, if not all, of these shelters will be forced to close their doors,” increasing the risk of continued violence and homelessness for survivors and their families.

The Brennan Center also highlighted several other organizations hit especially hard by the cuts, including the National Organization for Victim Advocacy. In 2022, NOVA piloted a corps to train “students to be victim advocates, providing a lifeline to victims of sexual assault, trafficking, domestic violence,” among others. The sudden termination of an $870,000 grant stalled the organization’s plans to expand the corps to support more victims.

Safe Horizon criticized the funding freeze as undermining public safety, describing it instead as a blatant use of “withholding tactics against Democratic-led states.” The Brennan Center added that the cuts “set back a bipartisan push … to promote better treatment of crime victims.” According to advocates, the reductions have disproportionately harmed victims with fewer resources and those from vulnerable communities, including minorities and individuals with disabilities.

Safe Horizon warned that the loss of federal funds could leave survivors facing increased risks of homelessness and continued abuse and called for the reversal of the decision to ensure the safety and care of domestic violence victims.

