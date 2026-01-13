Letter: Urgent Follow-Up and Planning for Equitable and Universal Access to the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELOP)

From: Concerned Parents and Supporters of Equitable Access to Before-and-After School Care

Subject: Urgent Follow-Up and Planning for Equitable and Universal Access to the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELOP)

Dear Superintendent Ortega-Lampkin, Board of Trustees, and Partners,

I hope this message finds you well and that you had a restful winter holiday break.

We, the concerned parents and supporters representing over 273 signatories to the petition for equitable access to before and after-school care, write with urgency to follow up on this critical community issue. Our purpose from the outset was clear: to prevent the exclusion of students from essential before- and after-school care. Unfortunately, this purpose has not been achieved. Staffing and planning challenges have left hundreds of students without access to this vital program this school year. This has resulted in disrupted routines, increased stress, and the undue burden of finding alternative (often expensive and/or unavailable) care for working families who rely on before and after school care.

Request for a January/February ELOP Agenda Item

During the August 5, 2025, Regular Board Meeting (Item J.2), a public commitment was made to revisit the ELOP program and review potential modifications in January or February 2026. This dedicated follow-up is essential to set the direction and make the necessary policy and operational adjustments well in advance of the next academic year’s enrollment cycle. We urge the Board to ensure this discussion is placed on the upcoming agenda as promised.

Impact of Data Confirmation Issues on Funding and Access

The difficulties experienced this school year (2025-2026) highlight the need for immediate system improvements. During the August 5th presentation, staff noted they could not currently identify the unduplicated status of students on the TK and Kindergarten waitlist due to an incomplete “data confirmation process.”

This unreliable data process raises a critical concern: For the 2023-24 funding calculation, the District was placed in the Rate 2 tier (UPP 74.99% or less) with an Unduplicated Pupil Percentage of 69.70%. It is entirely possible that if the data confirmation process for TK/K students was similarly unreliable in prior years, the resulting under-reporting of unduplicated pupils may have been the factor that prevented the District from reaching the former 75% threshold for the higher Rate 1 funding level.

Requirement to Provide Universal Access for the Next School Year

The District’s 69.70% UPP means it qualifies for the highest level of state funding, as the threshold for the stricter mandate was lowered to 55%. The state law (California Education Code § 46120) for this funding tier explicitly requires the District to “provide access to any pupil whose parent or guardian requests their placement in a program”, effective as of the 2023-24 school year.

To fully honor this legal mandate and support all Woodland families, planning for the next academic year must ensure that:

All students who request placement are served, regardless of their unduplicated status.

The data confirmation process is streamlined to accurately reflect and properly report the unduplicated student count for all grades.

Proper staffing levels are proactively achieved in time for the first day of school, removing the reliance on waitlists and mid-year hiring to meet program demands.

We appreciate the dedication of staff and the Board’s commitment to eliminating the waitlist. We look forward to seeing the forthcoming discussion on the agenda to create a robust and equitable ELOP plan that meets the clear legal and community-wide need for before and after-school care.

Sincerely,

Brian Coward

Woodland Resident

