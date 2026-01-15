First They Came for the Vulnerable

A society does not reveal itself in moments of comfort. It reveals itself under strain. It reveals itself in whom it protects when protection is inconvenient, and whom it abandons when doing so becomes politically useful. The exclusion of a society’s most vulnerable people is not a flaw in the system. It is the system speaking honestly.

When the vulnerable are excluded, the message is clear: dignity is conditional. Humanity is negotiable. Rights are not inherent, they are provisional, granted only to those who behave correctly, work efficiently, stay quiet, or resemble whoever currently holds power. Everyone else exists on borrowed time.

This is not an abstract moral failure. It is a deliberate structure.

Look closely at who is targeted and how. LGBTQ people, especially trans people, are singled out for ridicule, harassment, and legal erasure. Their lives are debated as hypotheticals. Their bodies are legislated. Their existence is framed as a threat rather than a fact. This is not accidental. Trans people expose the fragility of rigid social hierarchies. They demonstrate that identity cannot be fully controlled by law, tradition, or force. Authoritarian systems cannot tolerate that.

Disabled people are treated as burdens rather than citizens. Access is framed as charity. Accommodation is framed as inconvenience. Survival is framed as cost. The moment productivity becomes the measure of worth, disabled lives are placed on the chopping block, quietly at first, then openly.

The mentally ill are criminalized instead of supported. They are jailed instead of treated. Mocked instead of understood. Used as symbols of danger rather than people in pain. Their suffering becomes justification for punishment rather than care.

The poor are blamed for structural theft. The unhoused are treated as eyesores. Migrants are reduced to invaders. Children who fall outside acceptable norms are disciplined instead of protected. Elderly people are warehoused and forgotten. Anyone who cannot perform independence, normalcy, or obedience is deemed disposable.

This is not about responsibility or order. It is about hierarchy maintenance.

Fascist and authoritarian movements do not rise because people suddenly become cruel. They rise because cruelty is normalized, justified, and outsourced. The powerful do not need to do the bullying themselves. They rely on enforcers. On bootlickers. On people who gain psychological comfort from aligning with authority and directing violence downward.

These enforcers mistake obedience for morality. They confuse cruelty with strength. They believe that by punishing the vulnerable, they are securing their own safety. They are wrong. They are being used.

Fascism requires scapegoats. It requires an out-group that can absorb fear, economic anxiety, and social frustration so that power is never held accountable for its failures. LGBTQ people, disabled people, the mentally ill, and the poor are targeted because they are visible, because they already lack institutional protection, and because defending them requires empathy. Empathy is dangerous to authoritarian systems. Empathy breaks obedience.

There is nothing strong about a society that punches down. There is nothing stable about a system that survives by cruelty. What is often labeled “toughness” is actually insecurity. What is sold as “order” is panic. What is framed as “tradition” is fear of losing dominance.

A confident society does not need to erase trans people. It does not need to starve the disabled. It does not need to warehouse the mentally ill. It does not need to criminalize poverty or legislate bodies. When it does these things, it is confessing its weakness.

History does not leave this ambiguous. Every society that normalized exclusion escalated it. The definition of the “undeserving” never stays fixed. It expands. First it is those labeled abnormal. Then those labeled inconvenient. Then those labeled dangerous. Then those who question authority. Then anyone who refuses to comply. Compliance becomes the only protection. Silence becomes survival.

At that point, vulnerability is no longer a trait. It is a warning. It means you are next.

There is also a truth that many prefer not to confront. How a society treats its most vulnerable people is how it rehearses for collapse. It is training itself to decide who will be sacrificed when resources shrink, when fear spikes, when power is threatened. Exclusion is not just cruelty in the present. It is preparation for brutality in the future.

A society that bullies queer people, abandons the disabled, criminalizes mental illness, and punishes poverty is not preserving itself. It is consuming itself. It is hollowing out its own humanity while calling the decay strength.

And history will not be confused by the language it used to justify that decay.

It never is.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: