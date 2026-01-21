Work No Longer Guarantees Dignity

We have accepted a quiet horror as the norm. The fundamental social contract that hard work provides a pathway to stability and dignity has been broken. We are living in an era of decoupling where labor is no longer tethered to economic security. The promise of the American Dream has been replaced by a lottery ticket, where the odds of winning are determined not by effort but by the accident of birth and the capriciousness of the market.

The math is the confession. Even here in California, a state that often touts its progressive credentials, the numbers tell a story of structural failure. While the minimum wage has incrementally risen, the true cost of living, including housing, healthcare, and childcare, has rocketed upward at a pace that wages cannot match. The result is that full time work no longer guarantees a livable income. We have effectively expanded the definition of work to include poverty. A person can work forty hours a week and still remain in the red, unable to plan for a future, unable to save for a home, and unable to afford the very society they are maintaining.

But it is not just a crisis of wages. It is an erosion of time. The just-in-time scheduling and the explosion of the gig economy have stripped workers of the predictability necessary to build a life. When you do not know your schedule from week to week, or when your income is dictated by an algorithm that can deactivate you at any moment, you cannot plan. You cannot raise children with stability. You cannot rest. Rest has become a luxury good, available only to those who have already secured stability, while the working class is trapped in a state of chronic exhaustion and anxiety.

We have not always been this way.

In 1944, Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed his Economic Bill of Rights. In his State of the Union address, he argued that true individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence. He declared that every American deserved the right to a useful and remunerative job, the right to earn enough to provide adequate food and clothing and recreation, the right of every farmer to raise and sell his products at a return which will give him and his family a decent living, and the right of every businessman, large and small, to trade in an atmosphere of freedom from unfair competition and domination by monopolies.

This was the high-water mark of American ambition. It was the philosophical framework that built the post-World War II middle class, a time when the prosperity of the nation was shared by those who did the work. But we have strayed from that path.

We must confront a hard truth. This was not an accident. It was not an inevitable turn of the economic cycle. The erosion of worker dignity has been on purpose. Over the last forty years, policy choices including union busting, tax cuts for the wealthy, and the erosion of antitrust laws have been deliberately engineered to transfer wealth upward. The current instability is not a bug. It is a feature of a system designed to keep the working class desperate, pliable, and too exhausted to organize.

Rectifying this is not just about helping the poor. It is about reestablishing a broad middle class. When labor regains its power, it lifts everyone into the middle class. It forces capital to share the value of productivity rather than hoarding it.

We can see the battle lines being drawn in the California legislature. Consider the fate of the Franchisee Fairness Act. This bill sought to hold corporations liable for labor violations committed by their franchisees, aiming to prevent massive brands from shielding themselves from the responsibility of how their workers are treated. The bill died in the Senate Appropriations Committee in June 2024. Its defeat was not a failure of logic but a victory for a business model that relies on cheap, expendable labor.

Contrast this with the Indoor Heat Illness Prevention bill. Recognizing the undeniable reality of climate change, this legislation requires employers to provide access to water, rest, and cool down areas for indoor workers during heat waves. It was signed into law in September 2024. It is a necessary win for worker safety, but it highlights how we are now fighting a defensive war. We are fighting for the bare minimum conditions required to survive in a burning world rather than fighting for the prosperity that FDR envisioned.

To truly rectify this, we must move beyond the minimum wage. We must fight for a living wage. We must pass legislation that guarantees the right to rest by banning unpredictable on-call shifts. We must re- empower the structures of collective bargaining that allowed the post war middle class to thrive. We must return to the FDR philosophy that the economy exists to serve the people, not the other way around. Work must once again guarantee dignity.

