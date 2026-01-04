Sunday Commentary: Village Farms Debate Shows How Flood Risk Is Being Framed — and Overstated

As the Davis City Council prepares to decide whether the Village Farms project should go before voters, the debate over flood risk figures to become the central argument against the project — it along with traffic was a huge component of the opposition to Covell Village in 2005.

Planning Commissioner Greg Rowe laid out his reasoning for voting no in a recent Davis Enterprise commentary, pointing to climate change, FEMA flood designations and what he described as an untested engineering approach. His concerns are serious and worth engaging.

But— as I argued in May, when examined closely, the flood risks cited in opposition to Village Farms are being overstated in ways that risk distorting the broader housing discussion in Davis.

Rowe explained that he “voted against the EIR because of procedural irregularities, and didn’t support the project because its location is vulnerable to flooding.”

He framed his decision around two core claims: that climate change dramatically increases flood risk beyond what current regulatory frameworks can reliably address, and that the Village Farms mitigation strategy amounts to a large-scale experiment that could place residents in harm’s way.

The problem is not that flood risk exists — such risk exists everywhere in the Central Valley, including much of Davis. The problem is how that risk is being characterized and whether it is being weighed against empirical data, modern regulatory standards and the very real consequences of failing to build housing.

Rowe correctly notes that the Central Valley has experienced devastating floods and that climate change is expected to increase the intensity of extreme precipitation events.

He argues that FEMA flood maps “don’t convey a complete picture, are often outdated and don’t reflect the impact of increased precipitation induced by warmer temperatures.”

He further relies on the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which warns that the “extent and flood depth of the 100-year floodplain may increase as climate change causes more intense precipitation.”

It’s hard to argue with these points..

Climate change is increasing hydrologic uncertainty. Floodplain boundaries are not static. Extreme storms are becoming more likely. None of that, however, means that existing flood management frameworks are irrelevant or that development on land currently designated for urban use is inherently reckless.

One of the most persistent misconceptions in the Village Farms debate is the idea that Davis faces flood risks comparable to cities built along major rivers protected by levees — that is not the case.

Unlike Sacramento or West Sacramento, Davis is not situated on a large river system where levee failure could result in rapid, deep inundation. Davis’ flood risks are dominated by shallow sheet flooding from intense rain events and localized drainage constraints, not catastrophic river flooding.

FEMA’s Flood Insurance Rate Maps reflect that reality. More than 80 percent of Davis is located in Zone X (unshaded), meaning areas with minimal flood risk. Less than 5 percent of the city lies within the 100-year floodplain.

Even within Special Flood Hazard Areas, the expected flooding is generally shallow and slow-moving. A designation as Zone A or AE does not mean frequent flooding or a high likelihood of life-threatening conditions; it reflects a 1 percent annual chance of floodwaters reaching relatively limited depths.

Rowe emphasizes that a property in the Special Flood Hazard Area has “a 26% chance of flooding during a 30-year mortgage.”

While technically correct, that statistic is frequently misunderstood.

It does not describe the likelihood of catastrophic flooding, nor does it differentiate between nuisance flooding and dangerous inundation. It also does not account for modern flood mitigation requirements that apply to new development.

California does not rely solely on FEMA’s 100-year standard. Under state law, new urban development must be protected against a 200-year flood event. That standard is specifically designed to account for greater uncertainty and increased risk in urban areas.

Village Farms is required to meet that higher threshold, and the project’s design reflects that obligation through elevated building pads, detention basins and controlled drainage infrastructure.

Rowe characterizes these measures as “an untested experiment.” In reality, large-scale grading, elevation of building pads and construction of detention basins are standard engineering practices throughout California, including in communities far more flood-prone than Davis.

These strategies are not ad hoc improvisations; they are regulated, peer-reviewed and implemented under strict state and federal oversight.

The argument that Village Farms’ mitigation approach is fundamentally different from other urban flood management efforts does not hold up.

Cities across the Central Valley routinely rely on engineered solutions to reduce flood risk while accommodating growth.

To suggest that such methods are inherently unsafe in Davis, but acceptable elsewhere, requires a much stronger evidentiary showing than has been offered.

Rowe also relies heavily on the ARkStorm scenario, which models an extreme, multi-month atmospheric river event capable of producing flooding beyond the 100-year level.

He notes that researchers concluded “the risks associated with infrequent but extreme California floods have been underestimated,” and that climate change is likely increasing the likelihood of such events.

That research is important for statewide emergency preparedness and long-term infrastructure planning. It is far less useful as a project-level veto tool. ARkStorm represents a plausible but very low-probability scenario that would overwhelm flood protection systems across much of California, including areas already developed and densely populated. If ARkStorm modeling becomes the controlling standard for land use decisions, it would call into question development across vast portions of the state, not just Village Farms.

The question policymakers must answer is not whether extreme floods are theoretically possible, but whether a project complies with existing safety standards and reasonably manages foreseeable risks.

On that metric, Village Farms meets or exceeds applicable requirements.

There is also a broader policy context that cannot be ignored.

Davis faces a severe housing shortage that has pushed prices upward, displaced workers and contributed to regional inequities. Every major housing proposal encounters opposition rooted in one risk or another, whether traffic, air quality, water supply or flooding.

Over time, the cumulative effect of elevating speculative risks above documented needs has been to sharply constrain housing supply.

Rowe proposes alternative approaches, including a smaller development outside the FEMA floodplain or limiting residential construction to land south of Channel A.

Those alternatives may marginally reduce flood exposure, but they also substantially reduce housing capacity and do not solve the structural problem that Davis has far fewer homes than jobs and continues to rely on surrounding communities to absorb its workforce.

Risk avoidance carries its own consequences.

When housing is not built, workers are forced into longer commutes that increase greenhouse gas emissions, families are priced out of the community, younger residents leave, affordability worsens, and the resulting harms are not abstract but measurable and ongoing.

Development can never be made completely risk-free.

As Rowe acknowledges, “development can’t be made completely safe from stormwater and flood risks.”

That reality applies to nearly every city in California, where the choice is not between perfect safety and reckless endangerment, but between managing risk responsibly and allowing fear to paralyze decision-making.

Village Farms is not a flood disaster waiting to happen, but a regulated, engineered housing project designed to meet stringent state standards in a city that faces relatively modest flood hazards by Central Valley norms, and treating it as uniquely dangerous does not align with the data and risks undermining serious efforts to address Davis’ housing crisis.

The debate over Village Farms ultimately reflects a deeper question about how Davis approaches growth, risk and responsibility, because if every proposed project is judged against the most extreme imaginable scenario rather than the best available evidence, the city will continue to fall short on housing while claiming the mantle of caution — a posture that is not prudence but paralysis, with costs that are already being felt.

