$20,000 Bail Set for DUI Suspect, Judge Cites Public Safety Risk

NEWPORT, Calif. — A judge on Wednesday denied a request for conditional release and ordered $20,000 bail for a foreign national facing DUI-related probation proceedings, declining to hear defense argument on proposed conditions before ruling at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

During the hearing, with Russian interpretation provided by Diana Ioncu, Judge Carlton P. Biggs denied a request for conditional release submitted by the deputy public defender before the defense had the opportunity to present arguments regarding the proposed conditions or the circumstances underlying the charges.

According to court records, the accused was charged with two violations on Aug. 9, 2023, and later pleaded guilty to a DUI and to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher on Dec. 4, 2023.

As of Jan. 21, 2026, the accused remained in custody pending the outcome of a probation violation.

Judge Biggs asked the public defender to “examine future conditions for the accused.” In response, the deputy public defender requested that the accused be released under the terms of an alternative community service program.

Judge Biggs said that, after reviewing the probation orders, the accused “poses a great risk for the community and himself.”

Judge Biggs noted that the accused had previously been arrested for public intoxication and was found with a blood alcohol content four times the legal limit.

Judge Biggs added that a search warrant executed at the accused’s home resulted in the discovery of “10 bottles of alcoholic beverages.”

When the defense attempted to respond, Judge Biggs interrupted to clarify the court’s position and move forward with the proceedings.

Judge Biggs explained that the accused had been advised to go to the hospital for detoxification, saying the accused “is not making good decisions.”

Ultimately, Judge Biggs upheld his decision, stating in court, “I will not be releasing him, and his bail is set at $20,000,” with the accused remaining in custody and the probation matter still pending trial.

A formal probation violation hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

