Davis Demonstrators Rally Against ICE Violence after Minneapolis Killing

DAVIS, Calif. — Hundreds of demonstrators filled Central Park on Saturday, Jan. 10, to honor the life of Renee Nicole Good and protest violence and killings by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.
Good, an American citizen and 37-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed during a protest in Minneapolis on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 7, by ICE officer and Iraq War veteran Jonathan Ross, approximately one mile from the site where George Floyd was murdered by law enforcement in 2020.
According to accounts of the incident, agents gave Good conflicting orders, with one telling her to drive away while another ordered her to exit the vehicle. When Good attempted to leave, Ross fired his weapon through the windshield of her maroon Honda Pilot at least three times, killing her.
Cellphone video recorded by Ross shows the last words spoken by Good. “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” she told Ross before he fired. “Fucking bitch,” Ross can be heard muttering immediately after the shooting.
Demonstrators in Davis gathered to honor not only Good, but also the lives of the 32 people killed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2025, which advocates have described as ICE’s deadliest year in two decades.
Protesters laid flowers in Good’s honor at the edge of the solidarity space, a small stage in the center of the park where representatives from Yolo Indivisible, the United Farm Workers, the Davis Lutheran Church, and other groups addressed the crowd before demonstrators took to the streets.
Participants held signs reading “ICE out for Good” and chanted “no ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA” while marching in a circle around the park.
Local right-wing provocateur Beth Bourne also appeared at the demonstration, trampling flowers, holding signs, and shouting at the crowd about her disdain for transgender people, actions that demonstrators said bore no relation to the purpose of the event.
Good’s death has sparked outrage and led to demonstrations across the country. Protesters gathered in Sacramento’s Fremont Park on Wednesday night and marched to the John Moss Federal Building, again chanting “no ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA,” and “el pueblo unido jamás será vencido.”
The federal building was left with several damaged keypads, a pushed-in gate, a broken windshield on one vehicle in the parking lot, and graffiti outside the entrance that read “FUCK ICE” in capital letters.
Despite reports from some local media outlets, police were present only to monitor the situation from a distance and block traffic, and did not approach the crowd or take part in clearing the scene. Protesters dispersed on their own without any interaction with law enforcement.
22 comments
“Local right-wing provocateur Beth Bourne also appeared at the demonstration, trampling flowers, holding signs, and shouting at the crowd about her disdain for transgender people,”
Right wing? Trampling flowers?
Is it right wing to be against men competing in women’s sports?
Is it right wing to be against medically transitioning children before they’re adults?
If so there are many on the left who agree with Beth on these issues, are they now “right wing”?
I have seen a video of protesters taking her signs at the event. Later Beth found her signs destroyed at a financial loss to her.
I’ve also seen footage of the tolerant left flipping her off, cussing in her face.
“Is it right wing to be against men competing in women’s sports?
Is it right wing to be against medically transitioning children before they’re adults?”
What does that have to do with this protest and why is she trying to disrupt it by attempting to get on stage?
So Beth disrupted a protest.
You mean like Beth’s event at the library was disrupted and subsequently cancelled?
So what is the purpose of coming to someone else’s event, raising an issue that is immaterial to the event, attempting to get up on stage with them?
Beth’s group got a settlement of thousands of dollars from the library so there was justice for that violation of first amendment rights. I hope there is also justice for Renee Good’s now orphaned children who have now been deprived of the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness having a mother can provide.
“Cellphone video recorded by Ross shows the last words spoken by Good. “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” she told Ross before he fired. “Fucking bitch,” Ross can be heard muttering immediately after the shooting.”
Keith Olsen has posted two quotes attributed to Rebecca Good, wife of the woman who was killed by the ICE officer.
He carefully failed to post what Renee Good said to the officer.
He carefully failed to post what the officer reportedly said after shooting her.
Then he continues elsewhere (Davisite): “They wanted a confrontation, they escalated it and a horrible tragedy occurred because of their own actions.”
Because of their own actions.
That’s dishonest. It’s a misleading narrative. She was not aggressive. The administration officials who lied at the outset are continuing to lie. Media outlets that amplify the administration’s narrative are continuing to do so.
Because of their own actions? No. ICE is responsible for this. Through their leadership, their rhetoric, their training, and their impunity.
They’re shooting American citizens. They’ve been told they have complete immunity. Their budget is astronomical, they’re hiring unqualified incompetents and barely training them. Their bosses are goading them on and routinely vilifying whole communities and ethnic groups.
What the hell did you think was going to happen?
It was totally predictable that something like this would happen somewhere.
“Because of their own actions.”
They chose to park vertically in the road trying to block ICE officers.
Good was parked there for four minutes.
Her partner got out of the car in order to video a confrontation.
Her partner taunted the ICE officers twice saying “Do you want to come at us?”
Good chose to drive off instead of getting out of the car like the officer was directing her to do.
Good struck the ICE agent as the contact can heard on the video.
So yes, their own actions made them partly responsible for the tragic outcome.
Do I think the officer needed to shoot, I’ve already said “NO” and that he overreacted.
(See my Facebook page ‘Beth Young Bourne’ for videos and photos of the event)
20 minutes before the event started, I stood quietly with my signs off to one corner off the stage on a raised rock-bench. The anti-Trump/anti-ICE liberals would swarm me. One of the volunteers would play a small stereo in my face, another 4-6 liberals would surround me, push me, put signs in my face and in front of my signs. After 20 minutes of this, I moved to another corner of the stage towards the back, and then the same harassment. Multiple people tried to steal my sign out of my hand or give me the middle fingers. Most often white older 60-70 year olds furious at me.
At one point I did step on some roses as I was crossing the stage and being pushed by the event volunteers . I hope someone puts video up of this.
The Davis police officers who helped me recover on of my signs (ripped out of me hand while I quietly stood there) said I legally had every right to be out there on that stage with my signs. I wasn’t trying to interfere or interrupt their event. I wanted to share my views on women and children being harmed. (This is exactly what others from Davis Phoenix Coalition have done at my Davis library forums on gender ideology harming children and women.)
I’ll submit a police report today for me 5 signs that were stolen or destroyed including 2 worth $60 each.
I’ll also submit a public records to see if Invisible Yolo had any permits to use the stage, have amplified sound, and push me around. I may plan an event at this same locationmemorializing all the kids and young adults who lost their lives after being sterilized with harmful blockers/hormones and had elective double mastectomies and genital surgeries leaving them without sexual function. Everyone would be welcomed to bring their signs and even speak if they want.
While freedom of speech has always been subject to limits of time, place, and manner, and while I would argue that Beth’s conduct in this instance does not violate the literal wording of the law, it does, in my view, breach the underlying social contract that sustains democratic discourse – especially since your display had nothing to do with the event.
To bring this back to the core issue, while I believe the ICE officer’s use of deadly force was unlawful, what is even more troubling is the broader violation of democratic norms represented by the Trump administration’s deployment of armed federal agents into local communities without clear legal justification or accountability. The presence of these forces in cities like Minneapolis has eroded trust, spurred widespread protest, and underscored a dangerous trend in which federal power is exercised in ways that undermine local governance and the basic expectations of democratic society.
The manner in which Beth is treated in Davis (especially by particular individuals – with the implicit support of the broader community and local politicians) is atrocious.
Even the reporting here was obviously biased. (I already suspected as much, before even reading Beth’s comment).
From the same “tolerant” crowd that would (at a minimum) tar-and-feather the agent, without a trial.
Lynch mob.
That is certainly a one way analysis of the situation
It’s based on what I’ve seen others say and do, as well as your own reporting.
I don’t want to be associated with people who advocate such things. Truth be told, I’m a little embarrassed to even have an association to a community which attempts to ban common phrases at the local library, for example. (I view that as a symptom which extends beyond an individual librarian.)
There’s been a change over the years, where the tolerant and intolerant sides have “switched places”. (See Charlie Kirk as another example of this.)
I’ve experienced it myself to a lesser degree, in regard to extreme social justice lunatics infiltrating environmental organizations, as one example. (This includes some people who would make you appear to be downright reasonable.)
But it’s not an even handed approach and you haven’t had to actually deal with her on a professional basis.
If you’re asking me if Beth is a pain in the neck and is disruptive, that’s a different question.
There’s another guy at the local farmer’s market who has apparently earned the “ire” of Dillan and company, as well.
And don’t dare question the mob, else they’ll immediately turn on you.
Just remember: Frankenstein’s monster didn’t actually mean to kill that little girl. He himself was a victim.
(This is actually the reason that movie is impactful – echoes of a Twilight Zone type of message.)
I’m starting to think that the “Monsters AREN’T on Maple Street” (reference to a Twilight Zone episode) – unless there’s a street with that name in Davis.
What I’m asking you is if you’re gonna make statements like this to do a fair and accurate assessment. My suggestion would be pick your favorite local leader reach out to them and ask them about their dealings with her.
Not sure that I have a “favorite” at this point, but whatever they have to say is irrelevant regarding how I’ve seen Beth treated by others (one person in particular being the “worst”).
And the silence regarding this from local leaders is “deafening” so to speak. (Including one local leader whom I believe founded an organization that the individual I’m referring to is involved/associated with).
But you’re not seeing the full picture.
“My suggestion would be pick your favorite local leader reach out to them and ask them about their dealings with her.”
Yeah and ask Beth about her dealings with several of her Davis adversaries.
Thank you Beth, it good to hear your side of the story.
It’s very unfortunate that the author of this piece included one sentence that allowed the whole topic to be derailed.
I urge you to watch the statements coming out from the administration on this morning’s news shows and elsewhere and decide whether you think this administration will be able to conduct a believable investigation of the shooting.
I actually think there’s a broader connection between the “derailed” topic, vs. the main topic.
People rushing to judgement – the same people whom I’d already guess would have an opinion before the incident even occurred.
There’s so many assumptions put forth, so many misinterpretations, so many automatic conclusions that it’s not even worth discussing/arguing with people trying to “prove” something on a blog.
Think of all the time/energy that was wasted on here discussing a much less-serious incident which was also captured on video (the picnic day road blocker incident).
People living in entirely different realities, despite being presented with the same video.
Many of them would not make good jurors, and display zero ability or willingness to even try to objectively analyze situations. They are way too emotionally involved to do so, despite not even knowing any of the individuals involved.