Davis Demonstrators Rally Against ICE Violence after Minneapolis Killing

DAVIS, Calif. — Hundreds of demonstrators filled Central Park on Saturday, Jan. 10, to honor the life of Renee Nicole Good and protest violence and killings by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Good, an American citizen and 37-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed during a protest in Minneapolis on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 7, by ICE officer and Iraq War veteran Jonathan Ross, approximately one mile from the site where George Floyd was murdered by law enforcement in 2020.

According to accounts of the incident, agents gave Good conflicting orders, with one telling her to drive away while another ordered her to exit the vehicle. When Good attempted to leave, Ross fired his weapon through the windshield of her maroon Honda Pilot at least three times, killing her.

Cellphone video recorded by Ross shows the last words spoken by Good. “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” she told Ross before he fired. “Fucking bitch,” Ross can be heard muttering immediately after the shooting.

Demonstrators in Davis gathered to honor not only Good, but also the lives of the 32 people killed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2025, which advocates have described as ICE’s deadliest year in two decades.

Protesters laid flowers in Good’s honor at the edge of the solidarity space, a small stage in the center of the park where representatives from Yolo Indivisible, the United Farm Workers, the Davis Lutheran Church, and other groups addressed the crowd before demonstrators took to the streets.

Participants held signs reading “ICE out for Good” and chanted “no ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA” while marching in a circle around the park.

Local right-wing provocateur Beth Bourne also appeared at the demonstration, trampling flowers, holding signs, and shouting at the crowd about her disdain for transgender people, actions that demonstrators said bore no relation to the purpose of the event.

Good’s death has sparked outrage and led to demonstrations across the country. Protesters gathered in Sacramento’s Fremont Park on Wednesday night and marched to the John Moss Federal Building, again chanting “no ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA,” and “el pueblo unido jamás será vencido.”

The federal building was left with several damaged keypads, a pushed-in gate, a broken windshield on one vehicle in the parking lot, and graffiti outside the entrance that read “FUCK ICE” in capital letters.

Despite reports from some local media outlets, police were present only to monitor the situation from a distance and block traffic, and did not approach the crowd or take part in clearing the scene. Protesters dispersed on their own without any interaction with law enforcement.

