Court Watch: Defense Secures 4-Week Delay for Accused to Access Treatment

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Wednesday granted a four-week continuance after a contentious hearing in which the defense argued that prosecutors were prioritizing an additional felony conviction over allowing the accused time to enter a treatment program for which he is now first on the waitlist.

During the hearing, the accused appeared in custody and is currently serving time. Deputy Public Defender James Bradford told the court that the accused had moved from second to first on the waitlist for a treatment-based living program.

Bradford said the accused is approximately two weeks away from placement and has an active case manager. If the current program does not work out, the defense said Safe Harbor is also being explored as an alternative option.

Bradford told the court that the accused has shown positive improvements while taking his prescribed medication. Based on that progress, the defense requested a four-week continuance so the accused would have time to enter treatment before the case proceeded to trial.

Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Spatola said he was glad the accused was receiving medication and engaging in treatment. He opposed the continuance, however, arguing there was no need to delay the proceedings further.

The prosecution emphasized that the accused could be released post-community custody, noting that he is already serving time. The exchange intensified when the defense argued that the prosecution’s position effectively pressured the accused to admit to another felony conviction in order to obtain release. Bradford said that approach was unfair and inconsistent with the accused’s efforts to seek treatment.

The defense added that individuals with active case management are currently limited and that the accused is one of the few receiving that level of support. The defense said forcing a conviction instead of allowing time for treatment would undermine rehabilitation efforts and increase the likelihood of continued criminal behavior.

Despite the prosecution’s continued opposition, Judge Catherine Hohenwarter found that allowing additional time would give the accused the best opportunity to access treatment and encouraged him to pursue the help available. Hohenwarter modified the release order so the accused could be released to any Health and Human Services Agency-approved placement.

The court granted the defense request and continued the trial for four weeks.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: