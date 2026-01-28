Court Watch: Judge Dismisses Misdemeanor Case After Finding Lack of Due Diligence

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge dismissed a misdemeanor case during an arraignment hearing at the Harbor Justice Center Superior Court after finding that prosecutors failed to exercise due diligence in pursuing a case dating back to 2011.

Judge Richard Pacheco granted a defense motion to dismiss based on the age of the case and a violation of the accused’s right to a speedy trial, citing the lengthy delay between the filing of the original complaint and the eventual arrest.

The deputy public defender explained that the initial complaint against the accused was filed in May 2011, with a trial date set for June of that year. The accused was unable to attend the court date, and a warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2011.

Despite the warrant being issued more than a decade earlier, the accused was not arrested in connection with the case until 2025.

The deputy public defender argued that the more than 14-year delay in pursuing the case violated the accused’s constitutional right to a speedy trial. The defense maintained that there was no evidence showing that the accused had evaded prosecution in the 2011 matter.

The defense further argued that the delay resulted in both presumptive and actual prejudice. Given the passage of time, the deputy public defender said witness recollections and the accused’s own testimony would likely be unreliable because memories of the events would have changed or faded over the years.

The deputy public defender also noted that there was no viable physical evidence remaining in the case. Blood evidence would no longer be usable after 14 years, and no body-worn cameras were in use at the time of the incident to help reconstruct what occurred. Based on these factors, the defense argued that it would be impossible to provide the accused with a fair trial and requested dismissal of all charges.

The deputy district attorney objected to the motion, arguing that there was no actual evidence to support the defense’s claims of prejudice or bias.

Judge Pacheco asked whether the prosecution had conducted any due diligence on the case since the warrant was issued, and the deputy district attorney responded that it had not.

Citing the lack of due diligence and the excessive delay, Judge Pacheco granted the motion to dismiss, concluding that the case had been pending too long to allow for a fair trial. He advised the accused to stay out of trouble and released him with no penalties or fees.

