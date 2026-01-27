Court Watch: Yolo County Judge Approves Mental Health Diversion over Prosecution Objections

By Shreya Verma, Nancy CarrilloJanuary 27, 20260 comments

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Friday granted a mental health diversion motion despite objections from the prosecution, ruling that the accused was suitable and eligible even though treatment services are pending due to a waitlist.

Judge David Rosenberg issued the ruling during a hearing at the Superior Court of California in Yolo County, rejecting Deputy District Attorney Adrienne Chin-Perez’s argument that there was a “lack of plan” for the accused’s treatment because the recommended therapy was not immediately available.

Deputy Public Defender Erin Dacayanan continued the motion hearing by stating that “the level of care that (the accused) requires exceeds the amount of supervision that the court can provide.”

Facing assault charges, the defense reported that the accused is a daily cannabis user, which could “affect the effectiveness of his antipsychotic medication,” and argued that the court is “not addressing” this issue despite the negative implications for the medication the accused takes.

The defense also emphasized that the accused’s last criminal conviction was 18 years ago. The accused underwent an assessment by North American Mental Health and was recommended for therapy, for which they are currently on a waitlist.

Deputy District Attorney Chin-Perez countered that the people’s concern centered on the lack of security behind the proposed treatment plan. Chin-Perez stated, “We don’t even have his treatment for mental health therapy in line at this time, because there is a waitlist,” and noted that the accused had not undergone an American Society of Addiction Medicine assessment.

Despite the defense’s concerns about the lack of mental health care the accused has received, Chin-Perez continued to argue that the court does not currently have the accused’s treatment in place and that there is no “sufficient” plan to meet the accused’s mental health needs. Chin-Perez also pointed to the accused’s cannabis use as a factor.

Despite the prosecution’s resistance to mental health diversion, which would ensure the accused received treatment aimed at rehabilitation, Judge Rosenberg granted the motion, finding the accused suitable and eligible despite claims that no “secure” treatment plan was in place.

A review hearing for the mental health diversion is scheduled for Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and FacebookSubscribe the Vanguard News letters.  To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue.  Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Breaking News Court Watch Northern California Court Watch Vanguard Court Watch Yolo County

Tags:

Authors

  • Shreya Verma

    Shreya Verma is a second-year Political Science Major at the University of California, Irvine. She has previously served as an intern at the Fremont City Council, where she conducted research and co-authored a paper analyzing the impact of social issues, such as homelessness and access to education, on the community, particularly on the marginalized population. Currently, she serves as the Vice President of the Women in Law Association at UCI, Vice President of Finance for The Women's Network, and a committee director for UCI Model United Nations. Her interests include international law, human rights, and supporting underserved communities. She hopes to attend law school and work in Criminal Law in the future.

    View all posts
  • Nancy Carrillo

    Nancy Carrillo is a third-year Political Science and Sociology student at UC Davis. Throughout her academic career, she has been passionate about representing her Hispanic community, which has led her to pursue a pre-law track. Through working with The Davis Vanguard, she is determined to learn and develop as a transparent and honest writer. Outside of school, Nancy enjoys trying new coffee shops and restaurants in downtown Davis.

    View all posts

Leave a Comment