Court Watch: Judge Denies Financial Hardship Excuse in Domestic Violence Case

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge at the Harbor Justice Center on Jan. 23 was unpersuaded by an argument that financial hardship prevented compliance with court-ordered domestic violence courses, rejecting the claim while allowing additional time to complete the program.

On the morning of Jan. 23, at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, the accused appeared for a motion hearing and informed the court that he was unable to attend his required yearlong domestic violence courses due to financial difficulties.

The accused had two previous charges for criminal threats that were dismissed, as well as a conviction for annoying repeated telephone calls at a residence, to which he pleaded guilty.

The accused was sentenced to three years of informal probation beginning in 2024. His failure to complete the required treatment program courses resulted in a violation of probation, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The accused was required to appear in court on the scheduled date to show proof of completion of his court-mandated Batterer’s Treatment Program, which was a condition of his probation. The Batterer’s Treatment Program is a yearlong program required for individuals found to have committed domestic violence. In California, completion of the full 52-week program is required and consists of weekly group sessions.

When asked by Judge Carlton P. Biggs why he failed to complete the courses, the accused told the court that he relies on public transportation and was unable to afford the cost of transportation to attend the weekly sessions. Judge Biggs responded that he did not believe the courses were that expensive.

Judge Biggs then informed the accused that if he was experiencing financial hardship, he was still required to appear in court as directed and notify the court so a payment plan could be established, rather than failing to complete the probation requirements. The court did not reduce the required payments but advised the accused to go to another department in the building to set up a payment plan. Judge Biggs ultimately gave the accused one additional chance to complete the courses, granting a one-month extension and recalling the outstanding warrant.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on March 23 to present proof that he has begun the mandated courses.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: