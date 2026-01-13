COURT WATCH: Judge Sentences Accused to Mandatory Supervision Despite Prosecutorial Objections

WOODLAND, Calif. — Judge Catherine Hohenwarter sentenced the accused to mandatory supervision, declining a request for jail time despite the prosecution’s refusal to acknowledge what the defense described as significant changes in the accused’s circumstances since his last court appearance. According to Deputy Public Defender Stephen Betz, the accused has made substantial improvements, including securing stable housing and making progress in addressing substance use issues.

Betz told the court that since the prior hearing, the accused had stabilized his housing situation and taken meaningful steps toward treatment. Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays, however, argued that the accused should serve 45 days in jail, even while acknowledging that incarceration would interrupt the positive progress he has made.

Betz stated that the prosecution had previously agreed the accused should receive time served, but the parties disagreed on the amount of credits to be awarded. Betz cited People v. Mobley (1983), which holds that individuals participating in a program such as rehabilitation as a condition of release may earn credits for that time and establishes a broader definition of “custodial” time that includes structured residential placements.

Betz also requested Penal Code section 4019 credits for the accused. According to Criminal Defense Lawyers of San Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles counties, Penal Code section 4019 allows jail or prison sentences to be reduced by up to 50% through earned credits.

Hays countered that Mobley “doesn’t even apply … it’s not even close,” arguing that credits under that ruling are not applicable when the accused is not in custody.

Betz responded that the accused would have been in custody had he not complied with his own recognizance conditions requiring treatment, and therefore the credits should apply.

Betz emphasized the changes his client has made, including completing the Cache Creek Lodge program, obtaining stable housing and planning to enroll in an outpatient program to continue treatment for substance use issues. “The court can tell from filing all the briefs that he has had his struggles with substances, but that he did complete his program,” Betz said. “The brief from the prosecution talks about a relapse, but the accused has taken another ASAM [American Society of Addiction Medicine], and will be starting outpatient treatment.” Betz added that the accused is no longer unhoused, as he had been previously, and argued that he is now in a “much healthier and better” position than before.

Hays continued to focus on the accused’s prior failure in a drug rehabilitation program, describing it as “one of the best programs” available. She also stated that “he is in prison … [and] he is committing prison crimes,” arguing that the accused should not be viewed as being in a rehabilitative state. Hays maintained that Mobley did not apply, stating, “He is out of custody and has been out of custody, and he has had mandatory supervision. He has done CommuniCare and failed that twice; this has nothing to do with his custody status. We do not think the accused deserves credit for that, and we do not think he should be getting credit for that.” Hays argued that if the accused had never violated probation, he would have served the sentence in the community, and that it was “far-fetched” to award additional credits after further violations.

In additional argument, Hays requested a minimum 45-day jail sentence, citing the accused’s failure to “succeed” in one of the “best programs” and asserting that he had already received favorable treatment through a “time served mandatory supervision split.” She noted that a second violation would typically carry a 60-day sentence but said she was requesting less. “Keep in mind that he is in prison. There is no punishment,” Hays said.

Betz pushed back, reiterating that Mobley applied and underscoring the accused’s progress and changed circumstances. He acknowledged that relapse is often part of addiction treatment, explaining the current probation violation, which involved, according to Betz, “an extremely small amount of methamphetamine.” Betz said the accused already has an outpatient program in place to address the relapse and described him as “extremely cooperative with law enforcement.” He argued that custody would undermine the accused’s treatment and housing stability.

Betz asked the court to consider the entirety of the accused’s conduct rather than focusing on a single relapse, arguing that the government should encourage individuals who are doing well in the community instead of interrupting that progress with incarceration.

Judge Hohenwarter acknowledged the defense’s argument, stating that “addiction is going to have relapses … that’s just the way it is.” She also told the accused that she “understand[s] it is a really hard struggle,” but that he appeared to be on the right path.

Hohenwarter ruled that under existing case law, the accused’s time at Cache Creek qualifies for Penal Code section 4019 credits. Citing Proposition 36 and its recognition of the importance of stable housing for people with substance use disorders, as well as an understanding of addiction and relapse, she said the accused does “not deserve jail time.” She warned, however, that any future probation violations would result in incarceration. “Mandatory supervision will way cover the misdemeanor,” Hohenwarter said.

When the judge asked whether all parties were satisfied, Hays replied, “No, we’re not good, but it’s your sentence.”

