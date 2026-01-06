Local Musician Hosts Benefit Concert for Meals on Wheels Yolo County

by Vanguard Staff

WINTERS, CA — A benefit concert highlighting locally inspired music will take place Jan. 24 at the Winters Opera House, with proceeds supporting Meals on Wheels Yolo County, according to an announcement from organizers.

The event, titled “The Local Angle,” will feature Davis-based musician Dave Nachmanoff and his band, The Usual Culprits, performing songs inspired by local places, people and events. The concert is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, at the Winters Opera House, 13 Main St., and is sponsored for a second consecutive year by Davis residents Sarah and Tom Pattison.

“It’s an evening of songs inspired by our corner of the world, from the Pope Valley to George’s Corner,” Nachmanoff said. “Celebrating these spots musically is meaningful to me. However, paired with the potential to raise funds critical to nourishing struggling older adults in my community at a challenging time, it really elevates the motivation for the band and me to offer an engaging and entertaining show.”

Nachmanoff has lived in Yolo County for more than 30 years and tours internationally both as a solo artist and with Al Stewart. He and his wife, ceramic artist Jennifer Nachmanoff, raised their two children in Davis and continue their artistic work there.

Admission to the concert is available by advance donation only through the Meals on Wheels Yolo County website, with all proceeds remaining with the nonprofit. The recommended $40 contribution includes admission, a pre-show reception with appetizers prepared in Meals on Wheels Yolo County’s Winters meal production facility, the concert and desserts during intermission. Beverages will be available for purchase, benefiting the Winters Theatre Company.

The Usual Culprits’ performance will feature Nick Carvajal on bass and vocals and Ryan Davis on drums, with guest musicians including Max Hart, a Woodlander-based multi-instrumentalist who tours with Melissa Etheridge, and Davis residents Brendan Del Favero and Heidi Bekebrede. The group will perform material focused specifically on the region, organizers said.

“As grateful as we were last year for the generosity of the Pattisons, Dave and his musicians, and Winters Theatre Company for the successful concert, the appreciation is magnified this January by the depth of the community need to provide dependable nutrition for food insecure, isolated seniors in Yolo County,” said Joy Cohan, executive director of Meals on Wheels Yolo County.

“Reduced and uncertain government funding for MOW programs, interruptions to food assistance programs, and the ongoing ‘epidemic of loneliness’ identified by the Surgeon General all are hitting the senior population so hard,” Cohan said. “Meanwhile, the demographic is swelling as the Baby Boom generation ages. Providing entertainment that encourages community members to come together socially is such an appropriate and uplifting way to support the MOW Yolo mission to nourish and engage seniors.”

Built in 1876, the Winters Opera House has served as a live music venue for decades and is now home to the Winters Theatre Company. The venue continues to host musical performances alongside its regular season of plays.

“Showcasing local performing arts and artists to advance local causes is central to WTC’s purpose,” said Linda Glick, a founder of the theater company. “The Pattisons’ fervent vision to connect the community in a multi-sphered way to benefit Meals on Wheels is so appealing, and it’s our continued honor to host Dave and his band to elevate ‘the local angle’ of our community on so many levels.”

“As aging adults ourselves, Tom and I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to initiate and now perpetuate this sponsorship, especially this year focused upon ‘The Local Angle,’” Sarah Pattison said. “Working with Dave, Joy, and Linda and their teams to marry music with meeting basic needs for local seniors is rewarding and relevant in the times in which we all live.”

More information about the concert and Meals on Wheels Yolo County programs is available atwww.mowyolo.org or by calling 530-662-7035.

