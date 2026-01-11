Mamdani Takes Bold Steps to Limit Solitary Confinement at Rikers Island

NEW YORK, NY — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has issued an emergency executive order aimed at overhauling the city’s approach to solitary confinement and jail oversight at Rikers Island, marking a sharp break from policies advanced under former Mayor Eric Adams, according to City & State NY. In the article “Mamdani moves to limit solitary confinement on Rikers,” the outlet reports that the order signals a shift in how City Hall intends to address long-running legal and humanitarian concerns in the city’s jail system.

According to City & State NY, Mamdani is moving to implement jail policies that Adams strongly opposed. At the time, Adams publicly claimed that these policies would make Rikers more dangerous.

On Monday night, Mamdani signed an emergency executive order directing the Department of Corrections and the city’s Law Department to produce a plan within 45 days to bring city jails into compliance with Board of Corrections rules. Those rules govern staffing requirements and outline protections for people incarcerated in New York City facilities, City & State NY reports.

City & State NY says Mamdani is also instructing the city’s Law Department to assist in carrying out a City Council law that would impose stricter limits on solitary confinement. The legislation was passed two years ago but faced opposition from the Adams administration and was ultimately blocked from taking effect following a federal court ruling.

As City & State NY reports, a federal judge sided with the Adams administration last year and prevented the law from being implemented. The court determined that a “ban” on solitary confinement could result in increased violence in city jails. Despite that ruling, Mamdani has directed the Law Department to work with the federal monitor at Rikers and other parties involved in the Nunez case to develop a plan to implement the solitary confinement legislation, formally known as Local Law 42 of 2024.

“I applaud the public advocate and the City Council for the passage of Local Law 42 and for always standing up for people on Rikers, despite tremendous opposition from City Hall at the time,” Mamdani said, adding, “We will work closely with the federal monitor and the parties to put the city back on track to end solitary confinement as soon as possible.”

City & State NY notes that Mamdani’s executive order comes years after City Hall relied on emergency declarations to suspend compliance with jail safety rules. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in city jails late in his tenure, allowing the city to bypass certain regulations, and City & State NY reports that Adams continued that approach by renewing the emergency order every five days throughout his administration.

As Mamdani extended the state of emergency once again on Monday, City & State NY reports that the new order is expected to be welcomed by criminal justice advocates who supported his campaign. At the same time, it has drawn criticism from correction officers’ unions that oppose restrictions on solitary confinement, City & State NY reports.

“I was elected because of my values, and my promise to always be honest with New Yorkers — and now is a moment for blunt truths,” Mamdani said in a statement addressing the decision to issue the order. City & State NY emphasized his additional statement that “the previous administration’s refusal to meet their legal obligations on Rikers has left us with troubling conditions that will take time to resolve.”

According to City & State NY, Mamdani did not focus extensively on jail management during his campaign and has not yet announced who will serve as correction commissioner, a decision complicated by ongoing federal oversight tied to the Nunez case.

City & State NY stresses that Mamdani’s future correction commissioner will be expected to work closely with the federal remediation manager who will oversee Rikers, even though the position has not yet been filled. City & State NY notes that the commissioner’s authority over Rikers could be limited because the federal remediation manager will oversee the jails.

The article also highlights broader challenges facing the city’s jail system. City & State NY reports that New York City is legally required to close the jails on Rikers Island by 2027, but the City Council is expected to extend that deadline because replacement jails are significantly behind schedule.

City & State NY concludes that Mamdani has since reversed his previous opposition to the construction of new jails and now supports the plan to replace Rikers Island with new facilities.

