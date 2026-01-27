Opinion: Why Measure J Has Not Improved Planning

In a recent comment, Matt Williams asks a fair and important question: how is Measure J making planning worse? Without Measure J, he argues, there would be no accountability in the planning process.

He points to The Cannery as evidence of what happens when projects move forward without voter oversight.

It is a reasonable challenge and I at least partially agree but Cannery at least got approved and built and represents largest nearly completely built out project in the city in the last 25 years.

Thus I would argue that Cannery illustrates both sides of the issue – the possibility of housing and the shortcomings of planning without sufficient community oversight.

The core problem is this: Measure J may increase procedural accountability, but it has steadily eroded outcome accountability – and over 25 years, the outcomes are unmistakable.

That’s the chief problem of Measure J.

Since the adoption of Measure J and its successors, Davis has built roughly 700 single-family homes (I know some people don’t like the metric, but it really illustrates that Davis hasn’t built much except for student housing and infill over the last 25 years).

In that same period, the city approved just two peripheral housing projects. One—a senior housing development—is only now being built decades later. The other—a student-oriented project—has been encumbered with such complex, fragile, and politically driven agreements that it may never be built at all.

Meanwhile, UC Davis has continued to grow, regional housing demand has intensified, rents and home prices have soared, and the state has repeatedly declared housing scarcity to be a crisis. (And for those who want to push this onto UC Davis – sorry but it’s a package deal, you probably wouldn’t live here but for UC Davis).

If this is accountability, it is accountability without responsibility.

Supporters of Measure J often argue that projects fail because they are flawed, because developers are insufficiently committed to community values, or because staff has not done enough.

Even if we take those claims at face value—and in some cases that generosity is hard to sustain—we still arrive at the same conclusion: the system is not working.

When a planning regime produces failure after failure for a quarter-century, it ceases to be credible to argue that the problem lies solely with individual projects. At some point, the design of the system itself has to be questioned.

This was the central argument of my Saturday article on the Village Farms debate.

The issue is not whether any single project is perfect.

The issue is that Davis has built an institutional structure that systematically rewards delay, amplifies risk, and almost guarantees political exhaustion rather than resolution.

Measure J is not an external check on that system—it is embedded within it, reinforcing its worst tendencies. I would argue it’s even worse than that – Davis can’t build significant housing to meet its needs because of Measure J.

Planning does not occur in a vacuum. It operates within economic realities: financing timelines, investor risk tolerance, construction costs, inflation, labor shortages, and market cycles.

Measure J inserts an additional constraint into this already fragile ecosystem—an electoral veto that operates on a rigid calendar unrelated to project readiness, infrastructure sequencing, or cost escalation.

The result is a “hurry-up-and-wait” dynamic that is deeply destructive.

Projects are rushed forward to meet election timelines, then stalled for years while costs climb and financing evaporates.

Calls for “more study,” “more refinement,” or “more negotiation” often ignore the basic fact that capital does not wait indefinitely. Inflation does not pause.

Construction costs do not reverse course because a city wants a better deal. Delay is therefore not neutral. Construction costs go up nearly 25 percent over a given four year period, that’s due to the fact that under “normal” conditions, construction costs tend to rise 4–6 percent per year due to labor, materials, insurance, and regulatory costs.

That means between a 17 percent and 26 percent compounded increase over a four year period, which would put 25 percent over four years is very much within the normal historical range, even without exogenous shocks.

Every time a project is delayed, therefore, the costs are going to go up – and so the same people who are complaining about the costs of housing being unaffordable are actually making that problem worse by arguing for delay or worse yet, defeating a project.

From this standpoint, Measure J normalizes that delay while absolving the system of responsibility for what follows.

This is where the accountability argument breaks down.

Measure J makes it very easy to say “no,” but it provides no mechanism to say “yes” responsibly.

It imposes no obligation on the city to meet housing needs, no consequences for persistent underproduction, and no feedback loop tying voter decisions to regional or state impacts.

Accountability without obligation is not accountability at all—it is veto power divorced from responsibility.

The Cannery is often cited as proof that Measure J is necessary, but this example is selectively framed.

The lesson drawn from The Cannery was not that Davis needed better planning capacity, stronger project standards, or clearer policy goals. Instead, it was that the city should further entrench a system that makes large-scale housing extraordinarily difficult to achieve.

The result has not been better projects, it has been fewer projects, weaker leverage over outcomes, and a growing disconnect between the city’s stated values and its lived reality.

Measure J supporters often frame the debate as a choice between democracy and unchecked developer power.

That is a false dichotomy.

Democratic planning does not mean permanent stasis, outsourcing complex land-use decisions to low-turnout, high-cost elections, or treating housing scarcity as an acceptable byproduct of civic virtue.

What Measure J has effectively done is transform housing from a policy challenge into a symbolic battlefield, where projects become referenda not just on land use but on growth, trust, identity, and fear of change—a process that may feel democratic but is an extremely poor way to plan a city.

Elections are blunt instruments that reward messaging over substance, mobilization over nuance, and fear over foresight, ultimately discouraging serious proposals and attracting only those willing to gamble years of effort and millions of dollars on political survival.

This brings us back to the core question: how is Measure J making planning worse?

It makes planning worse by replacing clear policy decisions with periodic political fights, creating uncertainty that drives away serious builders, rewards obstruction, and allows the city to avoid its housing responsibilities while claiming moral high ground.

Most importantly, it is making planning worse by creating a system in which failure has no owner.

.When projects fail, the blame is scattered among developers, markets, voters, staff, and timing—while the system itself is never questioned, allowing hope to substitute for evidence even after 25 years of failure.

At some point, we have to acknowledge that what we are doing is not working..

No serious planning framework would measure success by process alone while ignoring outcomes for decades, and no housing policy that produced so little housing would be considered successful in any other city.

Under those conditions, it is hard to see how anyone can argue that Measure J is not harming planning, because the evidence strongly suggests that it has.

Moreover, accountability means more than the ability to say “no,” it also means accepting responsibility for what follows.

We are really good at saying no, but we have failed to deliver anything better in its stead.

After 25 years of chronic underproduction, rising costs, and growing exclusion, it is no longer enough to defend Measure J as a safeguard without confronting its consequences, because a system that consistently fails to meet the city’s needs—not just individual projects—deserves scrutiny.

The hardest form of accountability is not demanding more from developers, but confronting and taking responsibility for a system that does not work.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: