Oklahoma Denies Clemency for Death Row Man Despite Mental Health Concerns

Oklahoma City — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to deny clemency for death row prisoner Kendrick Simpson, 45, despite widespread calls for mercy, according to the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. The decision comes amid reports that evidence suppressed at trial supported mental health diversion rather than capital punishment, OK-CADP said.

Kendrick Simpson became displaced in 2005 after his home and community were devastated by Hurricane Katrina. According to OK-CADP, Simpson is diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and is scheduled to be executed Feb. 12, 2026.

Conditions of Simpson’s jury trial lacked critical evidence that could have changed the outcome of the verdict, according to Action Network. “The jury at Kendrick Simpson’s trial did not hear about Mr. Simpson’s documented Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) even though it directly led to the tragic crime for which he was sentenced to death,” the group stated.

In Simpson’s 2018 appeal, Dr. Phillip Massad, a clinical psychologist, detailed childhood trauma that contributed to Simpson’s actions. When Simpson was 16, he was the victim of a gang-related shooting that nearly killed him and intensified his responses to perceived threats.

The appeal documents state, “The State moved to exclude Dr. Massad from testifying at the guilt stage of trial,” revealing the suppression of expert testimony that could have reduced the charge from first-degree murder.

Dr. Elizabeth Overman, chair of OK-CADP, and others who have spoken with Simpson since his incarceration, have described him as remorseful, multidimensional, pleasant and easygoing.

Randy Burman of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma said Simpson was willing to give up personal privileges to preserve his mental health and advocated for people who are incarcerated to have basic human experiences often taken for granted, such as a window or a hug from a family member.

The ACLU described Simpson’s activities while incarcerated, reporting that he attended church services, participated in educational opportunities and advocated for improved conditions for others. In addition to his advocacy, the ACLU highlighted Simpson’s ties to a supportive community outside prison and his capacity for human connection.

According to Overman, “the Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board just showed that it is not fully capable of recognizing the positive impact of transformative rehabilitation and showed no mercy for Kendrick Simpson. This is a sad day for Oklahoma.”

Mental health diversion should be prioritized over incarceration and considered during sentencing, she added.

According to the Death Penalty Information System, Simpson’s PTSD diagnosis is linked to the deprivation of basic needs following Hurricane Katrina. Entire communities lost schools, housing and security in a matter of days, and resources became especially scarce in predominantly Black neighborhoods.

According to the American Psychological Association, natural disasters affect African American survivors differently, as daily discrimination combined with recurring racial prejudice increases the risk of PTSD.

The APA states, “One large-scale study found that African Americans were more likely than European Americans to develop PTSD despite their having fewer experiences of what is traditionally considered trauma. … Another study showed that African Americans were more likely than White Americans to develop PTSD as a result of a natural disaster.”

Simpson published a book of poetry and essays written during two decades of incarceration, Sentenced to Speak: Ruminations of a Triggered Mind.

In his poem “Who Am I?” Simpson writes, “I am much more than hurts, wrongs or murders — I am accountability — I am stagnant Katrina water — I am empathy and far better than any prior me” (lines 12-16), expressing his personal transformation within the criminal legal system and the convergence of his life experiences.

Simpson’s experience with a natural disaster, coupled with systemic racism, has been disregarded by the legal system, which fails to account for the mental health impacts on the African American community, OK-CADP reported.

Netflix’s Tudum reports that the documentary “Katrina: Come Hell and High Water” details the disaster through citizen accounts that contrast sharply with official narratives.

“Racial tensions and concerns about lawlessness further complicated rescue and recovery efforts, with some alleging that authorities prioritized securing private property over providing aid and rescue services,” the report said.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the criminalization of the Black community dominated media coverage, fueling backlash and compounding hardships during rescue and recovery efforts.

OK-CADP stated, “Oklahoma has been one of only a handful of states that have carried out death sentences — and it continues to do so targeting the poor, the mentally ill and people of color.”

According to OK-CADP, Simpson faced immense hardship throughout his life and lacked access to mental health resources before his incarceration in 2006. In the 20 years since, the group said, he has made substantial efforts toward rehabilitation and has built a community outside prison that would support his continued progress.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: