Missed Court Dates Drive Millions of Unnecessary Jail Stays, Report Finds

Missing a court date—often because of confusion, transportation problems, child care needs, illness, or a simple scheduling mistake—is fueling a massive and largely preventable expansion of jail time across the United States, according to a new national analysis. A Jan. 8, 2026, briefing from the Prison Policy Initiative estimates that failures to appear in court result in roughly 19 million additional nights in jail each year, findings produced by Jacob Kang-Brown in collaboration with the Jail Data Initiative.

The briefing describes failure-to-appear warrants, sometimes referred to as bail jumping, as one of the least defensible pathways into jail because the conduct involved is often not a new crime, but a missed appointment. The report notes that about 5.6 million people are booked into local jails each year, but because many are booked more than once, total bookings exceeded 7.9 million in 2024.

Using booking data from 562 jails, the Prison Policy Initiative found that at least one in eight jail bookings—about 13 percent—are tied to failures to appear. More than half of those cases involve no other charge besides the missed court date. In practical terms, the briefing estimates that roughly 546,000 jail bookings each year are driven solely by failure-to-appear warrants, not by new alleged crimes.

Those numbers are large enough to shape jail populations nationwide. The report estimates that if people were not jailed for missing court, there would be about 52,000 fewer people in jail on any given day and 19 million fewer nights spent behind bars annually.

The briefing also stresses that missed court is not unique to defendants. Attorneys and witnesses are also required to appear, and missed hearings are routine in overloaded court systems. Research cited in the report shows that police officers called as witnesses miss court at high rates—in some studies nearly double the rate of defendants—yet people who miss court face arrest and incarceration, while others typically do not.

Failure-to-appear enforcement also varies widely across the country. In the Jail Data Initiative sample, 27 percent of jails had FTAs associated with at least one-fifth of all bookings. The report flags particularly high rates in states such as Washington, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina, while noting that the sample does not allow for full state-by-state comparisons.

The data also show differences by sex. In jails that report booking data by charge and sex, women had higher rates of FTA-only bookings than men. About 8.2 percent of women’s jail bookings involved only a failure to appear, compared with 6.6 percent for men. When FTAs were combined with other charges, the share rose to 14.8 percent for women and 12.7 percent for men. The briefing suggests child care needs, health problems, and transportation barriers may play a role, though the data on causes remain limited. Race, by contrast, does not appear to have a meaningful impact on appearance rates.

The report also finds that FTAs lengthen jail stays. The median stay for bookings without an FTA is four days, but it doubles to eight days when an FTA is involved. That is likely because a missed court date can raise bail, reduce release options, or require detention until a warrant hearing is scheduled, which can take weeks.

The Prison Policy Initiative describes how people released before trial often face multiple court dates, creating repeated chances for an FTA warrant to be issued. Some courts have reduced that risk by allowing virtual appearances or waiving certain hearings, changes the report says can lower unnecessary jail bookings.

Rather than treating missed court as a public safety emergency, the briefing frames FTA-driven incarceration as a costly policy choice that destabilizes people’s lives. Even short jail stays can threaten jobs, housing, and health, while also increasing court backlogs and jail costs. The report also notes that fear of immigration enforcement at courthouses may be keeping some people away from court entirely, making reminders alone insufficient.

The briefing criticizes efforts to expand pretrial detention as a solution, arguing that incarceration does not eliminate missed court dates and can create new logistical failures. Instead, it points to proven alternatives, including mailed notices, automated text reminders, grace periods, virtual court options, and warrant-clearing programs that allow people to resolve missed dates without being jailed. It also highlights community-based supports such as transportation and child care assistance as ways to address the root causes of missed court.

With more than one million bookings a year tied to failures to appear and hundreds of thousands involving no other charge, the Prison Policy Initiative concludes that jailing people for missed court dates is a major and preventable driver of incarceration—one that turns everyday life barriers into needless jail time.

