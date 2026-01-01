We Made It — Full Match Unlocked. Thank You.

By David Greenwald
January 1, 2026

Dear Friends,

We did it.

Thanks to an extraordinary outpouring of support, the Davis Vanguard has surpassed $23,000 and successfully unlocked the full matching donation. What began as a final-day scramble ended with a powerful statement of confidence in independent journalism.

This result belongs entirely to our readers and supporters. Your generosity ensured that every dollar was matched and that we enter 2026 with real momentum — not just financially, but morally. At a time when accountability reporting, court-watch journalism, and independent local news are under sustained pressure, you showed that this work matters.

We are deeply grateful.

At the same time, the mission does not end with the calendar year. Independent journalism is not seasonal, and neither are the challenges it confronts. The work continues every day — covering courts, scrutinizing power, elevating unheard voices, and resisting the erosion of democratic norms.

As we move into 2026, the most impactful way to sustain this work is by becoming a monthly donor. Even modest recurring contributions provide the stability that allows us to plan, investigate, and report without compromise.

Fundraising never truly stops — because the need for independent journalism never stops.

If you believe in this work, please consider becoming a monthly supporter today:

https://davisvanguard.org/donate

Thank you again for making this moment possible — and for standing with us into the year ahead.

Checks or DAF:
 Davis Vanguard
 PO Box 4715
 Davis, CA 95617

Sincerely,
 David Greenwald
 Executive Director

