Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 315: Kate Chatfield on Public Defense, Felony Murder Reform, and the Limits of Incarceration

On this episode of Everyday Injustice, host David Greenwald speaks with Kate Chatfield, executive director of the California Public Defenders Association, about the mounting crisis in California’s public defense system and what it reveals about deeper structural failures in the criminal legal system. Chatfield explains that public defenders now represent roughly 90 percent of people charged with crimes, yet remain chronically underfunded and overwhelmed, a reality that directly undermines the constitutional promise of meaningful legal representation .

Chatfield describes how excessive caseloads make it nearly impossible for defenders to provide the level of advocacy required even in so-called low-level cases. She notes that misdemeanors routinely carry severe collateral consequences, including loss of employment, housing instability, and immigration harm, and that many clients are navigating homelessness, mental illness, or substance use disorders. These underlying conditions, she argues, are routinely criminalized rather than addressed through social services, placing public defenders on the front lines of systemic neglect .

The discussion also turns to SB 1437, the landmark 2018 reform that narrowed California’s felony murder rule. As the bill’s lead drafter, Chatfield recounts how survey and appellate research revealed that felony murder disproportionately impacted young people, particularly young Black and Latino men, and frequently sentenced accomplices who were not the actual killers to life terms. She emphasizes that resentencing data following SB 1437 show extremely low recidivism rates, undercutting claims that such reforms threaten public safety .

Finally, Chatfield weighs in on Proposition 36 and broader claims that increased incarceration can be justified as “treatment.” She argues that such measures are disingenuous, expanding jail populations while diverting resources away from housing, health care, and voluntary treatment—the very investments proven to prevent harm. True public safety, she concludes, will not come from deeper entanglement with the criminal legal system, but from sustained commitment to meeting human needs before people ever enter it .

