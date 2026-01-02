Opinion: Hidden Costs of Free Parking and How Davis Residents Pay the Price

Free parking is not free. More importantly, its costs are not eliminated, only hidden, displaced, and diffused throughout the economy.

In this sense, free parking functions as an invisible tax.

A few years ago, the Davis City Council bowed to public pressure and declined to implement paid parking in the downtown core. That decision went against the recommendations of a specially appointed task force and against decades of research in urban economics and transportation planning.

At the time, the outcome was framed as a pragmatic compromise intended to protect local businesses and preserve downtown accessibility, but in reality it reflected a deeper and recurring problem in Davis civic life: when evidence conflicts with political discomfort, evidence often loses.

That decision looks markedly different when viewed through the lens of The High Cost of Free Parking by the late Donald Shoup, the UCLA professor whose work fundamentally reshaped how cities across the world understand parking policy.

It is regressive because it forces non-drivers, including lower-income households, seniors, and people with disabilities who do not drive, to subsidize those who do.

It is inefficient because it encourages overconsumption (of parking).

And it is distortionary because it reshapes behavior and land use in ways that appear natural but are, in fact, the product of deliberate policy choices.

Shoup’s argument is not merely about budgets and balance sheets; it is about incentives: when something is priced at zero, people consume more of it than they otherwise would, drivers circle blocks looking for curb spaces rather than parking once and walking, short trips that could be made on foot or by bicycle shift into cars, congestion increases, emissions rise, and downtown streets become less pleasant for everyone.

As Shoup explains, this is not accidental: by hiding the true cost of parking, cities effectively subsidize driving while penalizing alternatives, forcing walking, cycling, and transit to compete against a mode of transportation whose most expensive input—land—is treated as if it were free.

The result is a built environment that privileges cars and constrains choice, even as residents believe they are simply responding to market forces.

One of Shoup’s most powerful contributions is his use of analogy to strip away the technical veneer of parking policy.

In The High Cost of Free Parking, Shoup asks readers to imagine a law requiring every restaurant to provide a free dessert to every diner, regardless of whether the diner wants dessert, a mandate no restaurant could meet without raising prices, shrinking portions, or cutting quality elsewhere.

The dessert would not be free at all; its cost would be embedded in the price of every meal, paid even by people who never eat dessert.

Parking mandates work the same way.

Local governments typically require developers to provide a minimum number of off-street parking spaces for every home, office, store, or restaurant.

Parking is expensive to build and maintain, particularly structured parking, and because developers cannot give it away for free, they recover the cost indirectly: rents rise, home prices increase, retail prices climb, density drops, and everyone pays whether or not they own a car.

The analogy matters because it exposes how bundling hides costs and distorts choice: when dessert is bundled into the price of a meal, diners cannot signal whether they value it, and when parking is bundled into housing or retail, consumers cannot signal how much parking they actually need.

Drivers and non-drivers are treated the same, leaving no incentive to economize, and innovation is suppressed because mandates eliminate flexibility, preventing developers from experimenting with lower parking ratios or different designs even when market demand would support them.

Subsidies do more than accommodate demand—they create it: just as free dessert encourages overeating, free parking encourages excessive driving, congestion, and sprawl, illustrating how policy does not merely respond to preferences but actively shapes them.

For a city like Davis, which regularly grapples with housing affordability, traffic congestion, and climate commitments, the implications are profound.

Parking mandates raise the cost of housing directly by forcing the construction of expensive infrastructure that is bundled into rent or mortgage payments.

They raise it indirectly by limiting density and reducing the number of homes that can be built on a given parcel.

In effect, parking requirements operate as a hidden tax on housing, one that prices out lower-income residents while subsidizing car ownership.

Shoup’s research and subsequent studies have shown that parking can add tens of thousands of dollars to the cost of housing, even for small apartments. Those costs are borne by all residents, including those who do not own cars. In cities facing acute housing shortages, parking policy is not peripheral. It is central.

And yet, in Davis, the political debate over downtown parking rarely engaged with these realities. Instead, opposition was framed in terms of fear: fear that customers would stay away, fear that businesses would suffer, fear that downtown would decline.

The research presented by the parking task force and echoed by Shoup’s work suggested the opposite. Properly priced parking improves turnover, increases access, and benefits local businesses by ensuring that spaces are available for customers rather than occupied all day by employees or long-term parkers.

This was not a case of experts versus common sense but a case of evidence versus intuition, and intuition won.

Davis often prides itself on its commitment to science, data, and evidence-based decision-making, yet that commitment has proven conditional.

When the science aligns with comfort, it is embraced; when it challenges deeply held assumptions or threatens short-term political backlash, it is quietly set aside.

Parking policy sits alongside fluoridation and green waste as another example of a community struggling to translate knowledge into action.

The refusal to implement paid parking did not eliminate parking costs; it merely ensured that they would continue to be paid in less visible, less equitable, and less rational ways, with residents paying through higher rents.

Shoppers pay through higher prices, workers through suppressed wages, and taxpayers through subsidies; the cost did not disappear—it was redistributed.

Shoup’s broader point is that transparency matters.

Pricing makes costs visible, visibility enables choice, and choice leads to efficiency and fairness; when parking is priced, people can decide whether driving is worth it.

When parking is unbundled from housing, residents can choose whether to pay for a space or not.

When revenue from parking is returned to neighborhoods, resistance declines because people see tangible benefits.

None of this requires hostility toward cars or drivers; it requires honesty about trade-offs, because the debate over paid parking in Davis was never really about meters or permits but about whether the city was willing to acknowledge basic economic reality and align policy with its stated values.

Six years later, the core issue has not changed: Davis can continue to cling to the comforting fiction that free parking is free, or it can confront what decades of research already demonstrate—parking always has a price, and the only question is who pays it, how transparently, and with what consequences.

