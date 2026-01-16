Stockton Shooting Survivors Urge Lawmakers to Prioritize Crime Prevention

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crime survivors from San Joaquin County gathered Tuesday at the California State Capitol to urge lawmakers to prioritize investments in crime prevention programs and survivor services following a mass shooting in Stockton in November.

The gathering was organized by Californians for Safety and Justice and Crime Survivors Speak in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2026–27 budget, which organizers say failed to provide adequate support for victims.

According to Californians for Safety and Justice, Tinisch Hollins, executive director of the organization, framed the issue as one of priorities, saying “the difference between where we are right now and where we want to be is not values; it’s budget choices. If budgets are moral documents, we don’t see survivors as a part of the morals for this state.”

Several survivors appeared before state lawmakers to emphasize that “investing in proven, community-based crime and harm prevention programs is a core public safety strategy,” particularly in communities that have experienced gun violence, according to Californians for Safety and Justice.

Sen. Jerry McNerney, who represents the San Joaquin Valley, also voiced support for the survivors, according to the organization. McNerney said, “We need to do more to assist survivors of crime and violence, including the survivors of the worst act of gun violence in our city’s [Stockton] history.”

His support could prove significant, as he is a sitting California senator with the authority to introduce and vote on legislation.

The Rev. William T. DeArmond, Jr., also spoke at the gathering, according to Californians for Safety and Justice, saying, “We are calling for a budget that matches the scale of the crisis we are living through. Public safety is not increased by ignoring survivors. Healing is not strengthened by cutting resources. And justice is not fulfilled by turning a blind eye to the pain of communities like mine.”

DeArmond is viewed as a community leader and has spoken publicly as both a victim and survivor of violence.

One Stockton resident and current member of Crime Survivors Speak who attended the gathering also voiced concern, according to Californians for Safety and Justice, saying, “Survivors don’t need sympathy. We need a system that works, funding that lasts, and leaders who understand that healing is a part of public safety.”

Swakia McKenzie, another Stockton County crime survivor, added that the city of Stockton “needs and deserves resources that can balance the scales of our investments.” According to Californians for Safety and Justice, many in the community believe addressing the root causes of crime is essential to reducing violence and creating economic stability.

The organizations said survivors are calling on the state Legislature to prioritize three critical budget requests they believe would improve crime prevention and survivor support. The first request seeks funding for free mental health services for all children under age 21 who are victims of gun violence.

The second calls for flexible cash assistance for survivors to cover funerals, medical care or other immediate needs, which was omitted from the 2025 budget.

The third asks lawmakers to stabilize funding for California’s Trauma Recovery Centers, which provide medical care, counseling, financial assistance and court-related support, and which have faced significant budget challenges since the passage of Proposition 36.

With substantial backing from community members and prominent organizations, protesters said they are seeking stable and consistent funding to better support crime survivors across the state.

