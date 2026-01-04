Honoring a Legacy: Remembering Bernita Toney’s Vibrant Life and Contributions

Bernita “Nene” DeShawn Toney, 62, passed away on December 22, 2025, in Davenport, Florida. A vibrant and compassionate soul, Bernita left an indelible mark on the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Born on November 15, 1963, at Fort Hood Army Base in Killeen, Texas, Bernita carried with her a spirit of resilience and purpose from an early age. Her journey through life was defined by a deep commitment to learning, service, and justice. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of California at Davis in 1996—a testament to her intelligence and determination. In addition to her degree, she pursued numerous certifications and licenses throughout her life, including those in nail technology, real estate, and wastewater management.

Bernita began her professional career at Intel shortly after graduation and worked there until 1998. In August 2014, she joined the East Bay Municipal Utility District, where she remained a dedicated employee until her passing. Throughout her life, she also held various volunteer and part-time positions that reflected her passion for helping others and uplifting communities.

Her professional accomplishments were only one facet of a richly lived life. Bernita was known for her boundless generosity, quick wit, and unwavering sense of justice. She was a fierce defender of what was right and could not bear to see anyone mistreated or overlooked. Whether through heartfelt conversations or spontaneous messages filled with helpful advice or encouragement, she constantly found ways to support those around her.

Bernita’s love for life was evident in everything she did—from traveling the world to dancing with joy among friends and family. She found beauty behind the lens as a photographer and expressed herself through painting. She hosted a “family art project” during each family trip and insisted that everyone participate. Her creativity knew no bounds. But above all else, she cherished time spent with loved ones—especially as a grandmother. Her dream was to one day buy a large house centered around fun—a place where laughter echoed through every room and memories were made daily.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Ebony (Brandon), Epiphany “Tiffany” (Christian), Ronald, and William; her grandchildren: Hudson, Smith, Emory, and Leo; her brother Frank Toney III; and Daryl and Hermell, the fathers of her children. She now joins in rest her beloved parents: Frank Toney, Jr., and Glenda Johnson “Khadijah Dahra.”

Bernita’s legacy is one of action—of showing up for others with open arms and an open heart. If you came to her with a problem, you left with a plan—and often a renewed sense of hope. She touched countless hearts with her kindness and strength.

May the memory of Bernita bring comfort to all who knew and loved her—and may we carry forward the light she so freely gave to others.

Visitation will be held on January 8th from 4pm to 7pm at Wilson and Kratzer Mortuary at 13644 San Pablo Avenue in San Pablo, CA 94806. Her Celebration of Life is on Friday, January 9th at 10am at Wilson and Kratzer.

For Bernita’s Celebration of Life, she will be dressed in white to honor her peaceful journey to the afterlife. Her family and friends are asked to join in this expression of love and remembrance by wearing white as well. If all white feels like too much, please consider adding touches of white (or green, her favorite color) to your attire.

The celebration will be followed by a graveside burial at Rolling Hills Memorial Park at 4100 Hilltop Dr, Richmond, CA 94803. A repass immediately follows the burial at Macaroni Grill, 8000 El Cerrito Plaza El Cerrito, CA 94530. Please use this link to RSVP to ensure an accurate headcount: https://forms.gle/oSLigK6BatEhETYE7.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the establishment of a scholarship in honor of Bernita. This scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior member of Davis High School’s Black Student Union, an organization that remained deeply important to Bernita long after her children graduated.

At this time donations can be sent via:

Zelle: 909-912-2508 (Epiphany Smith)

Venmo: @EpiphanyTSmith

Check: Payable to Ebony Smith sent to 319 Angelwood Cir E, Memphis TN 38120.

Please include “In Honor of Bernita” in the notes/memo of any form of donation

If you have any stories, memories or pictures that you would like to share, please follow this link https://my.guestpix.com/guest/access/132755/RDBd9bdA

Or scan the QR code below

Editor’s note: The Vanguard is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Bernita.

Here’s our story from 2017 which covered two incidents the first from 2005…

