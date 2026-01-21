Ryan Davis, Court Commissioner, Runs for Yolo County Superior Court Judge Role

by Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — Court Commissioner Ryan Davis announced that he is running for Yolo County Superior Court judge, citing a career in public service and a long-standing connection to the community.

“I’m running for judge because I want to serve the community I’ve called home for more than 40 years,” Davis said. “Throughout my career—as both a lawyer and a judicial officer—I’ve been dedicated to the fair administration of justice. I want to bring that commitment home and help ensure that Yolo County’s courts remain worthy of the public’s trust.”

Davis currently serves as a court commissioner for the Sacramento County Superior Court, where he presides over complex family law matters, including divorce, child custody and visitation, child and spousal support, and domestic violence cases. In that role, he makes time-sensitive decisions that carry long-term consequences for individuals and families, guided by legal standards, factual records, and principles of fairness and respect.

Before joining the bench, Davis worked as a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice, handling cases involving firearm laws, housing, and environmental regulations. He also spent roughly a decade working as a public defender at the county, state, and federal levels, representing indigent clients and asserting their rights within the legal system. His professional experience spans civil, criminal, and family law.

Davis has also taught at UC Davis School of Law and at Berkeley Law, where he worked with law students preparing for public service careers. In addition, he serves as an advisory member of the Judicial Council of California, the policymaking body of the state’s judiciary.

Beyond professional credentials, Davis emphasized judicial temperament as central to his candidacy. “My entire legal career has been shaped by the conviction that every person is entitled to a level of compassion and respect that is not earned and cannot be forfeited,” he said. His campaign states a focus on ensuring access to justice regardless of language barriers, economic conditions, or other obstacles.

Davis and his wife both grew up in Yolo County and are raising their family there. His wife currently teaches at the elementary school Davis once attended.

The campaign announced endorsements from more than two dozen current and former Yolo County elected officials, including county supervisors Lucas Frerichs, Mary Sandy, Sheila Allen, and Angel Barajas, along with city council members from Davis, Winters, Woodland, and West Sacramento. A full list of endorsements is available on the campaign’s website.

“I’m proud of my public service and the responsibility I’ve been entrusted with throughout my career,” Davis said. “I’m running to serve Yolo County with fairness, integrity, and respect for the people who rely on our courts.”

The campaign said Davis plans to engage with voters throughout Yolo County in the months ahead. Additional information about his candidacy is available at RyanforYolo.com.

