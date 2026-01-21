Sacramento’s Cornerstone Development Earns Bronze World Habitat Award

By Vanguard Staff

Sacramento — Cornerstone, a mixed-income affordable housing development in South Sacramento, has been awarded a Bronze World Habitat Award for its role in affordable housing, homelessness prevention and community development.

The development was created through a partnership between Mutual Housing California and Habitat for Humanity Greater Sacramento and includes 108 affordable rental homes and 18 single-family homes for purchase, providing housing for more than 400 people.

Sixteen of the rental homes are reserved for families who have experienced homelessness, and several tenants have moved into homeownership through the program. Residents also have access to financial coaching, support services and opportunities to participate in community decision-making through a resident council.

Cornerstone is located in an area experiencing rising housing costs and long-term underinvestment, where nearly half of renters spend more than one-third of their income on housing. All rental homes in the development are reserved for households earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income.

The award also highlights the collaboration behind the project, with Mutual Housing California and Habitat for Humanity Greater Sacramento securing public funding, donated land and planning approvals to complete the development.

“Cornerstone illustrates how long-term nonprofit partnerships and mixed-income development delivers the housing matched to people’s needs – preventing homelessness whilst building stable, inclusive communities,” said David Ireland, CEO of World Habitat.

Julie LaPalme of Cooperative Housing International and a member of the World Habitat Awards Advisory Group said, “Cornerstone offers a tangible way for renters to be inspired by the future possibility of becoming homeowners… motivating them to save and aspire to home ownership.”

“This World Habitat Bronze Award recognizes what’s possible when we challenge conventional approaches and build bold partnerships focused on real outcomes for families,” said Craig Adelman, CEO of Mutual Housing California. “Cornerstone proves that innovative collaboration can create lasting stability, and we’re committed to scaling this model to deliver more inclusive, forward-thinking housing across our region.”

Leah Miller, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Sacramento, said the development “embodies what’s possible when mission driven partners come together with a shared belief that everyone deserves stability, dignity and opportunity.”

