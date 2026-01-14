California AG Settles Discrimination Case with Sacramento School District

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Jan. 9, 2026, that the state has settled a case with the Sacramento City Unified School District after an investigation found discriminatory student enrollment practices that disadvantaged minority students, according to a press release from the California Department of Justice.

The press release states that the settlement follows an investigation by the Bureau of Children’s Justice that found evidence of unlawful enrollment practices by the district. The investigation determined that “Sacramento City Unified violated state laws related to open enrollment and non-discrimination, failed to provide required protections for students experiencing homelessness or foster care, and created discriminatory barriers to enrollment for certain groups, including Black and Latinx students.”

Bonta addressed the findings in the announcement of the settlement. “Protecting the academic futures and overall well-being of our kids is a top priority and we’re committed to taking action when we hear concerns. My team conducted a thorough investigation of the Sacramento City Unified School District’s enrollment practices and worked cooperatively with them to reach this agreement,” he said.

The investigation into the district’s enrollment practices began in July 2024. According to the press release, investigators identified barriers in the district’s open enrollment process that advantaged families with internet access and private transportation. “Some families who wished to apply to Open Enrollment but lacked internet or car access could be required to travel up to one and a half hours by public transit to the central District enrollment office located in South Sacramento during a designated two-week window in February, which was generally only open during business hours.” Additionally, some schools required families to complete an in-person questionnaire that was only available on workdays.

Overall, the open enrollment system placed low-income students at a disadvantage, along with students with disabilities and other minority groups. The press release states that the settlement includes a five-year plan designed to prevent future violations of the law. Provisions include superintendent oversight of the enrollment department, staff training on the rights of foster youth and students experiencing homelessness, and Department of Justice-approved public communications and reviews.

Allegations of discrimination are not new for the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to an article by Disability Rights California, the district has previously been sued for race and disability discrimination. In a 2019 case, plaintiffs accused the district of “discriminatory segregation of students with disabilities and Black students with disabilities into highly restrictive classrooms and schools, plus other harmful practices” detailed in a 2017 report based on a district self-audit. The lawsuit argued that these practices contributed to disproportionate suspension and expulsion rates for Black students and students with disabilities.

The 2019 case included the Black Parallel School Board as a plaintiff representing three Black students who were allegedly discriminated against. One example cited in the article stated, “When C.S. had disability-based behavior problems, the District shortened his school day, denying him valuable educational opportunities, and eventually suspended him entirely.” The other two students reportedly experienced racial and homophobic harassment that the district failed to address, and one was placed in a “segregated, non-public school, away from his peers and regular education programs.”

That 2019 case was also resolved through a settlement that included a five-year monitoring period and an action plan to ensure equal access to education. The similarities between the two cases raise questions about whether discriminatory practices within the district are systemic rather than isolated.

