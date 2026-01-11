Stonewall Democratic Club Condemns Killing of Renee Nicole Good, Calls for End to Unlawful Federal Operations

by Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Stonewall Democratic Club of Greater Sacramento condemned the killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother and member of the LGBTQ+ community who was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2026, calling the death “tragic and unnecessary” and urging an end to what it described as unlawful federal operations in U.S. cities.

In a statement, the club said Good’s death has reverberated nationwide and highlights the need for federal accountability, justice and respect for human life. The organization described Good as a mother, poet and writer who was deeply connected to her community.

According to the club, Good was unarmed and had not been charged with a crime at the time of the shooting. The statement said multiple angles of released footage show no harm to the ICE agent while Good was attempting to leave the scene.

Friends and family, the club said, described Good as compassionate, kind and devoted to her children and community. The statement said her death represents a profound loss for her family, particularly her young children.

The club said it is joining local and national leaders in demanding accountability from federal enforcement agencies and individual officers when their actions result in the death of a U.S. citizen. In the statement, the club cited remarks from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, made in response to the killing.

“I have a message for ICE. To ICE: Get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here,” Frey said.

The Stonewall Democratic Club said it echoes that sentiment for cities across the country, adding that federal force operations that bring fear rather than safety should end.

“No city should tolerate federal actions that lead to the loss of innocent life, derail community trust, or threaten the safety of everyday residents,” the statement said, adding that Good’s death demands accountability, transparency and meaningful reform of immigration enforcement practices.

The club said it stands in solidarity with Good’s family and with communities calling for justice. It said every person, regardless of immigration status, race, identity or political beliefs, deserves to live without fear of lethal force from law enforcement. The statement called on elected leaders at all levels of government to demand answers, protect civil liberties and ensure similar incidents do not occur in Minneapolis, Sacramento or elsewhere in the United States.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: