Davis City Council Welcomes New Mayor, Honors Outgoing Mayor

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council meeting on Jan. 6 marked a transition in city leadership, as councilmembers and community members recognized both incoming and outgoing officials, including the mayor and vice mayor, at the start of the new year.

The meeting included the swearing-in of Donna Neville as mayor for 2026, as well as a proclamation honoring Bapu Vaitla for his service as mayor over the past year. Vaitla, who was elected to the City Council in November 2022, served as mayor during a year that councilmembers described as challenging and demanding.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Neville took the oath of office, pledging her commitment to both the state and federal constitutions.

“I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of California,” Neville said while being sworn in.

Following the oath, the council moved on to a proclamation recognizing Vaitla’s term as mayor. Several councilmembers and city staff members spoke about his leadership, highlighting the personal and professional challenges of the role and expressing appreciation for his dedication to the city.

Councilmember Josh Chapman thanked Vaitla for his work and acknowledged the difficulty of the position.

“Thank you for all your work,” Chapman said. “It’s not something that was easy, and you did not always want to be there, but you being mayor has made the city a better place.”

A city staff member also shared reflections on working with Vaitla, emphasizing his character and approachability.

“It’s clear to me how genuine you are and how warm you are,” the staff member said.

The beginning of the City Council meeting served as a moment of transition for the Davis City Council, recognizing past leadership while looking ahead to the year to come.

With a new mayor sworn in and the outgoing mayor honored, the council moved forward with its agenda, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Davis city governance.

