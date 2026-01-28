The Declaration of Independence, a document celebrated for its assertion of universal human rights, contains language that is not only deplorable, but also reflective of the colonial attitudes and prejudices of its time. The passage that still refers to Native Americans as “merciless Indian Savages” is a stark reminder of the systemic failures that have entrenched indigenous peoples into poverty and marginalization. It’s high time we acknowledge and address these failures, and work towards a more just and equitable future for all.

The relevant passage in the Declaration of Independence states:

“He has endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.”

This language is problematic for several reasons. Firstly, it’s derogatory and perpetuates harmful stereotypes about Native Americans. Secondly, it justifies the colonists’ actions by portraying Native Americans as brutal and savage, thereby legitimizing the colonization and dispossession of their lands. Thirdly, it erases the rights and sovereignty of indigenous peoples, portraying them as obstacles to the colonists’ goals rather than as people with their own rights and claims to the land.

The language in the Declaration of Independence reflects the colonial mindset that viewed indigenous peoples as barriers to progress and civilization. This mindset has had lasting impacts on the treatment and rights of Native Americans in the United States. It has contributed to the systemic failures that have entrenched indigenous peoples into poverty, marginalization, and disenfranchisement.

One of the most glaring systemic failures is the ongoing struggle for indigenous rights and sovereignty. Despite the principles of equality and natural rights outlined in the Declaration of Independence, Native Americans have faced centuries of discrimination, dispossession, and violence. The U.S. government has repeatedly broken treaties, forced assimilation, and denied indigenous peoples their rightful place as sovereign nations.

Moreover, the distinction often made between Native Americans and Mexicans, as if they are not part of the same indigenous communities, is a product of racist attitudes that seek to divide and conquer. Both Native Americans and Mexicans are indigenous peoples with a shared history of colonization, dispossession, and resistance. This diversity must be recognized and respected in our efforts to address systemic failures and promote indigenous rights. Only racists make the distinction and raise up Native Americans while vilifying Mexicans. We must reject these divisive tactics and stand in solidarity with all indigenous peoples.

It is crucial to change the language and attitudes that have shaped our understanding of history and the present. This includes acknowledging the harmful language and attitudes in historical documents and working towards a more accurate and respectful understanding of history. It also includes recognizing the sovereignty and rights of indigenous peoples and acknowledging the ongoing impacts of colonization and dispossession.

To address these systemic failures, we must take several steps:

Acknowledge and Apologize: The U.S. government must acknowledge the harmful language and attitudes in historical documents and apologize for the centuries of discrimination and violence against indigenous peoples. Recognize Sovereignty: The U.S. government must recognize the sovereignty of indigenous nations and work towards establishing meaningful relationships based on mutual respect and cooperation. Address Economic Disparities: The U.S. government must address the economic disparities that have entrenched indigenous peoples into poverty. This includes investing in indigenous communities, supporting economic development, and ensuring access to quality education and healthcare. Promote Cultural Preservation: The U.S. government must support the preservation and promotion of indigenous cultures, languages, and traditions. This includes funding cultural programs, supporting indigenous-led initiatives, and protecting sacred sites and cultural heritage. Change the Language: We must change the language and attitudes that have shaped our understanding of history and the present. This includes using respectful and accurate language when referring to indigenous peoples and recognizing the diversity and complexity of their experiences.

The deplorable language of the Declaration of Independence is a reminder of the systemic failures that have entrenched indigenous peoples into poverty and marginalization. It is high time we acknowledge and address these failures, and work towards a more just and equitable future for all. By recognizing the sovereignty and rights of indigenous peoples, addressing economic disparities, promoting cultural preservation, and changing the language and attitudes that have shaped our understanding of history, we can take steps towards a more just and equitable future for indigenous communities. The time for action is now. Let’s tear down the systems that have failed us and build something better.

