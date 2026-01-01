Trump Administration Concedes Court Battle over California National Guard

“We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that fact.” – President Donald Trump

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — President Donald Trump’s announcement that federal troops would be withdrawn from major U.S. cities came Wednesday alongside a decisive court setback that forced his administration to abandon its effort to maintain federal control over the California National Guard, ending what state officials called an unprecedented and unlawful domestic military deployment.

Hours before Trump posted on social media claiming credit for pulling the National Guard out of Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit vacated its prior administrative stay and allowed a lower court order to take effect, returning command and control of the California National Guard to Gov. Gavin Newsom .

The Trump administration formally withdrew its request to keep the stay in place, clearing the way for state control to resume.

“We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that fact,” Trump wrote in a social media post Wednesday. “Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago were GONE if it weren’t for the Federal Government stepping in.” Trump added that the federal government might return “in a much different and stronger form” and accused Democratic mayors and governors of incompetence.

California officials said Trump’s statement was a political attempt to recast a loss in court as a voluntary decision.

“We’ve long known the federalization of @TheCalGuard is illegal,” Newsom said in a post on X, responding to Trump’s post. “This admission by Trump and his occult cabinet members means this illegal intimidation tactic will finally come to an end.”

Newsom said the administration’s retreat followed sustained losses in the courts. “We won in court and forced him to,” Newsom said. “Trump’s rambling here is the political version of ‘you can’t fire me, I quit.’”

In a separate statement released by his office, Newsom said the Trump administration, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had backed down in the Ninth Circuit, resulting in the return of the Guard to state control and “conclusively ending their deployment in an American city, against American citizens.”

“I’m glad President Trump has finally admitted defeat: we’ve said all along the federalization of the National Guard in California is illegal,” Newsom said.

“The President deployed these brave men and women against their own communities and without regard for the constitution and federal law,” Newsom said. “We welcome our California National Guard servicemembers back to state service, where they can continue to serve and protect the people of California — long delayed due to Trump’s political theater.”

“I direct California National Guard leadership to work expeditiously to return state service members home to be with their families as soon as possible following their demobilization from federal service,” he added.

The Ninth Circuit’s order came after the court asked the Trump administration to justify why an administrative stay should remain in place following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Trump v. Illinois.

In that decision, the high court ruled 6-3 in favor of the State of Illinois and rejected what states described as a nearly unlimited view of presidential power to federalize National Guard troops.

After that ruling, federal lawyers informed the Ninth Circuit that they no longer opposed lifting the stay and formally withdrew their motion to pause the lower court’s injunction .

California Attorney General Rob Bonta characterized the outcome as a sweeping rebuke of executive overreach and a significant affirmation of constitutional limits on presidential authority.

“For six months, California National Guard troops have been used as political pawns by a President desperate to be king,” Bonta said. “From the political display in MacArthur Park to their unlawful participation in indiscriminate immigration raids, the militaristic deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles streets has left lasting scars in Angeleno communities.

“There is a reason our founders decided military and civilian affairs must be kept separate; a reason that our military is, by design, apolitical,” Bonta said. “Now, in the face of a stinging rebuke by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Trump Administration is backing away from its efforts to federalize and deploy California National Guard troops.”

Bonta praised attorneys in his office for their work defending the state’s authority and said the broader constitutional stakes remain unresolved.

“I’m incredibly proud of my team who worked nights and weekends to defend the Constitution and bring about an end of the President’s unlawful overreach of executive power,” he said. “While our rule of law remains under threat, our democratic institutions are holding. My office is not backing down — and we’re ready for whatever fights lie ahead.”

The deployment of California National Guard troops had formally ended earlier this month after the Ninth Circuit declined to block the district court’s injunction regarding their use in Los Angeles, though the Guard remained under federal control until Wednesday’s order. With the administration’s withdrawal of its stay request, the district court’s ruling on federalization is now fully in effect, restoring the Guard to state authority for the first time since it was federalized earlier in 2025.

State officials framed the episode as a defining confrontation over the domestic use of military force, with Newsom and Bonta arguing that the courts had reasserted clear constitutional boundaries after months of aggressive federal action.

Trump, meanwhile, offered no acknowledgment of the court rulings in his social media post, instead warning that federal intervention could return and predicting that crime would increase without a National Guard presence.

