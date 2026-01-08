Ex-Alameda County Director Accuses SAFE of Hypocrisy in Survivor Advocacy

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kristina Molina, former director of the Victim and Witness Assistance Division at the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, issued a statement responding to claims made during Save Alameda For Everyone’s press conference on Jan. 2, disputing allegations raised at the event and condemning what she described as the distribution of a digitally manipulated video of her remarks.

In her statement, Molina emphasized the purpose of her career and her long-standing commitment to survivor advocacy, saying she has dedicated 17 years to supporting victims of crime. “I have served as a victim advocate for 17 years. In that time, I have helped thousands of survivors navigate trauma, seek justice and rebuild their lives. This work has never been political for me. It has always been rooted in service. Advocacy for victims is my passion and the reason I entered the DA’s office,” she said.

Molina asserted that SAFE has “weaponized survivors’ trauma for political gain,” arguing that such actions do not constitute advocacy. “This press conference by Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE) is, and always has been, politically motivated. SAFE and its co-founder Brenda Grisham continue to exploit victims to advance their own agenda,” she said.

Molina further alleged that a video distributed by SAFE distorted her words through digital manipulation. “The video SAFE circulated contains clear signs of digital manipulation. Midway through the clip, for example, the screen freezes. This is a point where the audio was altered. You can see exactly when the original context ends and the inserted narrative begins,” Molina said, adding that the use of artificial intelligence to alter her remarks was unethical and deeply disturbing.

She said she filed a formal complaint with the FBI in response to what she described as abusive actions intended to damage her career. “Attempts to destroy someone’s career for political points is abusive. That is why I filed a formal FBI complaint,” Molina said, noting that the complaint addresses interference, harassment and the illegal distribution of a recording captured during a government training session. She called on the individual who recorded and shared the video to come forward and take responsibility.

Molina reiterated that survivor advocacy demands honesty and integrity, not political theater. “Victims deserve truth, transparency and integrity. Not distortion, propaganda or political stunts disguised as advocacy,” she said, reinforcing her position that her work has always been driven by purpose rather than visibility or political convenience.

Addressing SAFE and its leadership directly, Molina accused the group of hypocrisy. “Brenda Grisham and SAFE demand accountability from others while rejecting it for themselves. That contradiction speaks for itself,” she said.

Concluding her remarks, Molina restated her commitment to survivor advocacy. “To the survivors I have served for nearly two decades: I stand with you and will continue to stand with you because you deserve honesty and real advocacy,” she said, adding, “This work is not a political strategy. It is a human responsibility. Victims deserve truth, dignity and healing. My life’s work will continue to reflect that commitment.”

