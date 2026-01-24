Saturday Commentary: When Every Failure Has a Name but No Structure

One of the most revealing aspects of the debate surrounding Village Farms has not been the project itself, but the reaction to it. With Village Farms now headed to the ballot, the familiar arguments have once again resurfaced—about planning quality, staff competence, council leadership, developer credibility, and voter judgment.

What has been far less examined is why these same critiques recur no matter who is in charge, which project is proposed, or how much the city’s leadership changes.

When patterns persist across decades, personnel changes, and political cycles, it becomes increasingly difficult to attribute outcomes to individual failure alone, and structural explanations deserve greater scrutiny than personal ones.

Several of the most thoughtful comments responding to the recent Village Farms commentary grappled with real problems in Davis’ planning outcomes.

But even those responses tended to locate causation in people rather than in the system that governs how decisions are made.

Taken together, these comments illuminate the limits of that approach—and why the same frustrations keep returning.

Eileen Samitz’s comments are particularly instructive because they are both consistent and deeply rooted.

For years, Eileen focused her criticism on former Planning Director Katherine Hess, arguing that flawed staff analysis and the way information was framed or buried in reports—rather than broader governance rules—were the primary reasons planning decisions went awry in Davis, a critique that was specific, forceful, and repeatedly advanced across multiple debates.

But Hess has been gone for years, and since then the planning director, the city manager, the City Council, and the projects themselves have all changed.

Yet from Eileen’s perspective, the same fundamental problems remain: inadequate planning, lack of transparency, insufficient accountability, and voter distrust. What has not changed is her explanatory framework.

The problem, she continues to argue, lies with leadership and execution rather than with structure.

At some point, that raises an unavoidable question: if different planners, different managers, and different councils all produce outcomes that provoke the same criticisms, is it plausible that the problem is still individual failure? Or is it more likely that the governing framework itself generates these results, regardless of who occupies the roles within it?

Eileen frames Measure J as a democratic safeguard, not a planning tool. From her perspective, repeated voter skepticism is not evidence of dysfunction but of democracy working exactly as intended. Voters are unconvinced, so they say no—or are poised to say no. In that framing, consistency is success.

That argument deserves to be taken seriously, but it also demands a follow-up question that is rarely confronted head-on.

If Measure J is functioning as an effective voter veto, it cannot simultaneously serve as housing policy, land-use planning, or a reliable mechanism for compliance with state housing law, and if no other institution is structured to perform those roles, then the resulting gap between democratic legitimacy and policy effectiveness is not accidental but structural.

Ron Glick’s contribution helps shift the conversation away from values and toward incentives by making a technical but consequential point: Measure J did not simply preserve voter choice, but altered the mechanics of decision-making by converting what had previously been referenda into ballot measures in which a single “no” vote blocks a project outright.

In a system where approval requires overcoming uncertainty, complexity, and competing narratives, rejection becomes the safer option—even for voters who are not ideologically opposed to growth.

The perceived cost of approving the wrong project feels permanent, while the cost of rejecting one feels temporary or reversible.

Under those conditions, repeated rejection does not necessarily reflect hostility to housing or planning failure by staff.

Instead, it reflects a structure that systematically biases outcomes toward “no,” while offering few viable pathways to reach “yes.”

That does not make voters irrational, nor does it render their concerns illegitimate.

It does mean that system design matters at least as much as intentions.

Tim Keller’s comments sharpen the structural critique further by highlighting the loss of planning legitimacy.

His comparison between Wildhorse and post–Measure J projects points to a crucial shift.

Wildhorse was embedded in a General Plan. Voters could reasonably believe that approval meant affirming an agreed-upon vision that had already been debated, negotiated, and adopted.

Since then, he argues at least implicitly that that anchoring function has largely eroded.

Instead of asking voters whether a project conforms to a shared plan, Davis increasingly asks them to adjudicate highly technical, multifaceted proposals at the end of a long and adversarial process.

Voters are no longer affirming planning; they are substituting for it.

That fundamentally changes what elections are doing.

Ballot campaigns are ill-suited to weighing tradeoffs among traffic models, fiscal projections, environmental mitigation, and housing need. They encourage simplification, messaging, and distrust rather than synthesis.

In effect, Measure J displaces planning upstream and reconstitutes it as a political campaign downstream. Or to put it more simply, it prioritizes politics over good planning.

Now it matters only who can shout the loudest and in places like Davis, criticism resonates over praise.

Richard McCann’s proposal to retain voter involvement but move it earlier in the process is an effort to repair that displacement.

The idea is straightforward: establish baseline development standards through voter input first, then allow projects that conform to those standards to proceed without a second, costly election.

In theory, this approach preserves democratic participation while restoring predictability and legitimacy to planning. It is a compelling middle ground, and it has much to recommend it.

I have advocated versions of this framework myself.

Increasingly, however, it is fair to question how realistic it is.

Front-loading voter decision-making requires a community willing to make binding commitments in advance and accept outcomes that follow from those commitments.

Davis’ track record suggests deep ambivalence about doing so.

Voters may be willing to say no repeatedly, but saying yes prospectively—under defined conditions that limit later veto power—is a much harder political lift.

Without that willingness, early votes risk becoming another mechanism for deferral rather than resolution. That may simply move the stalemate earlier without breaking it.

Matt Williams’ critique focuses less on mechanics and more on leadership. He argues that Davis suffers from a lack of vision, and that weak or inconsistent leadership has left the city reactive rather than directive.

There is truth in this observation: clear goals matter, leadership matters, and strategic coherence matters.

But leadership does not operate in a vacuum.

A governance system that defers hard choices to the end of the process, incentivizes caution and ambiguity, and turns planning into recurring electoral combat does not empower leaders to lead—it constrains them.

Measure J does not resolve the absence of vision; it institutionalizes it by making it rational for leaders to avoid committing to a clear growth strategy.

What unites these comments is that none of them are really about Village Farms alone.

They are about what Measure J is supposed to do, what it actually does, and whether those two things still align.

Is Measure J primarily a democratic safeguard, a planning mechanism, a growth control policy, or some uneasy combination of all three?

And can one tool credibly perform all of those roles simultaneously?

Village Farms may pass or fail, but whatever the outcome, it will not resolve the deeper issue, as another project will follow, another campaign will unfold, and the same critiques will reappear attached to different names and different proposals.

The choice facing Davis is not simply whether to approve or reject individual projects; it is whether to continue relying on a structure that consistently produces the same conflicts and frustrations while expecting different results.

When outcomes persist across personnel, projects, and political cycles, structure deserves scrutiny, and ignoring that reality does not preserve democracy—it merely ensures that the argument resets every few years, unchanged in substance but ever louder in tone.

What we are doing now is not working for anyone, and the task ahead is to develop a better process capable of addressing community needs in a rapidly changing ecosystem.

