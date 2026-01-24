Saturday Commentary: When Every Failure Has a Name but No Structure

One of the most revealing aspects of the debate surrounding Village Farms has not been the project itself, but the reaction to it. With Village Farms now headed to the ballot, the familiar arguments have once again resurfaced—about planning quality, staff competence, council leadership, developer credibility, and voter judgment.
What has been far less examined is why these same critiques recur no matter who is in charge, which project is proposed, or how much the city’s leadership changes.
When patterns persist across decades, personnel changes, and political cycles, it becomes increasingly difficult to attribute outcomes to individual failure alone, and structural explanations deserve greater scrutiny than personal ones.
Several of the most thoughtful comments responding to the recent Village Farms commentary grappled with real problems in Davis’ planning outcomes.
But even those responses tended to locate causation in people rather than in the system that governs how decisions are made.
Taken together, these comments illuminate the limits of that approach—and why the same frustrations keep returning.
Eileen Samitz’s comments are particularly instructive because they are both consistent and deeply rooted.
For years, Eileen focused her criticism on former Planning Director Katherine Hess, arguing that flawed staff analysis and the way information was framed or buried in reports—rather than broader governance rules—were the primary reasons planning decisions went awry in Davis, a critique that was specific, forceful, and repeatedly advanced across multiple debates.
But Hess has been gone for years, and since then the planning director, the city manager, the City Council, and the projects themselves have all changed.
Yet from Eileen’s perspective, the same fundamental problems remain: inadequate planning, lack of transparency, insufficient accountability, and voter distrust. What has not changed is her explanatory framework.
The problem, she continues to argue, lies with leadership and execution rather than with structure.
At some point, that raises an unavoidable question: if different planners, different managers, and different councils all produce outcomes that provoke the same criticisms, is it plausible that the problem is still individual failure? Or is it more likely that the governing framework itself generates these results, regardless of who occupies the roles within it?
Eileen frames Measure J as a democratic safeguard, not a planning tool. From her perspective, repeated voter skepticism is not evidence of dysfunction but of democracy working exactly as intended. Voters are unconvinced, so they say no—or are poised to say no. In that framing, consistency is success.
That argument deserves to be taken seriously, but it also demands a follow-up question that is rarely confronted head-on.
If Measure J is functioning as an effective voter veto, it cannot simultaneously serve as housing policy, land-use planning, or a reliable mechanism for compliance with state housing law, and if no other institution is structured to perform those roles, then the resulting gap between democratic legitimacy and policy effectiveness is not accidental but structural.
Ron Glick’s contribution helps shift the conversation away from values and toward incentives by making a technical but consequential point: Measure J did not simply preserve voter choice, but altered the mechanics of decision-making by converting what had previously been referenda into ballot measures in which a single “no” vote blocks a project outright.
In a system where approval requires overcoming uncertainty, complexity, and competing narratives, rejection becomes the safer option—even for voters who are not ideologically opposed to growth.
The perceived cost of approving the wrong project feels permanent, while the cost of rejecting one feels temporary or reversible.
Under those conditions, repeated rejection does not necessarily reflect hostility to housing or planning failure by staff.
Instead, it reflects a structure that systematically biases outcomes toward “no,” while offering few viable pathways to reach “yes.”
That does not make voters irrational, nor does it render their concerns illegitimate.
It does mean that system design matters at least as much as intentions.
Tim Keller’s comments sharpen the structural critique further by highlighting the loss of planning legitimacy.
His comparison between Wildhorse and post–Measure J projects points to a crucial shift.
Wildhorse was embedded in a General Plan. Voters could reasonably believe that approval meant affirming an agreed-upon vision that had already been debated, negotiated, and adopted.
Since then, he argues at least implicitly that that anchoring function has largely eroded.
Instead of asking voters whether a project conforms to a shared plan, Davis increasingly asks them to adjudicate highly technical, multifaceted proposals at the end of a long and adversarial process.
Voters are no longer affirming planning; they are substituting for it.
That fundamentally changes what elections are doing.
Ballot campaigns are ill-suited to weighing tradeoffs among traffic models, fiscal projections, environmental mitigation, and housing need. They encourage simplification, messaging, and distrust rather than synthesis.
In effect, Measure J displaces planning upstream and reconstitutes it as a political campaign downstream. Or to put it more simply, it prioritizes politics over good planning.
Now it matters only who can shout the loudest and in places like Davis, criticism resonates over praise.
Richard McCann’s proposal to retain voter involvement but move it earlier in the process is an effort to repair that displacement.
The idea is straightforward: establish baseline development standards through voter input first, then allow projects that conform to those standards to proceed without a second, costly election.
In theory, this approach preserves democratic participation while restoring predictability and legitimacy to planning. It is a compelling middle ground, and it has much to recommend it.
I have advocated versions of this framework myself.
Increasingly, however, it is fair to question how realistic it is.
Front-loading voter decision-making requires a community willing to make binding commitments in advance and accept outcomes that follow from those commitments.
Davis’ track record suggests deep ambivalence about doing so.
Voters may be willing to say no repeatedly, but saying yes prospectively—under defined conditions that limit later veto power—is a much harder political lift.
Without that willingness, early votes risk becoming another mechanism for deferral rather than resolution. That may simply move the stalemate earlier without breaking it.
Matt Williams’ critique focuses less on mechanics and more on leadership. He argues that Davis suffers from a lack of vision, and that weak or inconsistent leadership has left the city reactive rather than directive.
There is truth in this observation: clear goals matter, leadership matters, and strategic coherence matters.
But leadership does not operate in a vacuum.
A governance system that defers hard choices to the end of the process, incentivizes caution and ambiguity, and turns planning into recurring electoral combat does not empower leaders to lead—it constrains them.
Measure J does not resolve the absence of vision; it institutionalizes it by making it rational for leaders to avoid committing to a clear growth strategy.
What unites these comments is that none of them are really about Village Farms alone.
They are about what Measure J is supposed to do, what it actually does, and whether those two things still align.
Is Measure J primarily a democratic safeguard, a planning mechanism, a growth control policy, or some uneasy combination of all three?
And can one tool credibly perform all of those roles simultaneously?
Village Farms may pass or fail, but whatever the outcome, it will not resolve the deeper issue, as another project will follow, another campaign will unfold, and the same critiques will reappear attached to different names and different proposals.
The choice facing Davis is not simply whether to approve or reject individual projects; it is whether to continue relying on a structure that consistently produces the same conflicts and frustrations while expecting different results.
When outcomes persist across personnel, projects, and political cycles, structure deserves scrutiny, and ignoring that reality does not preserve democracy—it merely ensures that the argument resets every few years, unchanged in substance but ever louder in tone.
What we are doing now is not working for anyone, and the task ahead is to develop a better process capable of addressing community needs in a rapidly changing ecosystem.
7 comments
“Or is it more likely that the governing framework itself generates these results, regardless of who occupies the roles within it?”
When you say “framework”, are you referring to the fact that staff themselves are dependent upon a steady stream of proposals in order to keep their jobs?
If so, yes – I agree that’s a problem.
An inherent conflict of interest in support of sprawl. Not unlike the school district.
David Greenwald said … “ The problem, she continues to argue, lies with leadership and execution rather than with structure.”
David, I haven’t heard Eileen saying that. What I have heard her consistently saying is, “ The problem, she continues to argue, lies with leadership and execution AS WELL AS with our local government structure.”
David Greenwald said … “ If Measure J is functioning as an effective voter veto, it cannot simultaneously serve as housing policy, land-use planning, or a reliable mechanism for compliance with state housing law, and if no other institution is structured to perform those roles, then the resulting gap between democratic legitimacy and policy effectiveness is not accidental but structural.”
I agree with this statement wholeheartedly. The Davis governmental structure is a Weak Mayor -Weak City Manager structure. That structure requires an individual … like Robb Davis was and is … to rise above the disincentives inherent in that structure and provide leadership. That individual leadership can either be from the Council or from the City Manager.
Our history of City Managers has been that they were more political beasts than either administrative beasts or visionary leaders. They knew how to read the tea leaves and count to three noses.
The history of Robb’s four years in office is illustrative of the disincentives for an individual Council member to go above and beyond. In Robb’s very first Council meeting he arrived having read all the material on the issue, conducted additional research and arrived at the meeting with insightful questions to further (and collectively) understand the problem before advancing possible remedies. The reaction he got from his fellow four Council members was a combination of astonishment and anger that he didn’t know his place as the new member. That interpersonal reaction caused the derailing of any productive discussion of the issue.
Later in his four years the Ghandi statue issue surfaced, and once again Robb showed superb leadership in the steps he took to ensure all parties were heard. What he got for that was again a negative interpersonal reaction from a highly vocal portion of the community. The personal attacks on him were both overt and viscous.
So it takes very special people in either the Council or the City Manager or both to overcome the perverse negative incentives of our local government structure … and history. It is much easier to go along to get along. And the result like we have seen in the Village Homes process is a project that ticked all the process boxes, but is a serious step backward for the community.
David,
Sorry, but rhis campaign you have of trying to discredit Measure J/R/D is just not resonating. Especially given the course of events of how badly this mess of a Village Farms “process” has gone (and previous projects which have been rejected by the voters), the need for Measure J/R/D has never been more evident.
For this incompletely planned Village Farms project with so many problems unresolved, deferred decisions, “if feasible” caveats, and a grossly inadequate EIR pushed through makes it clear why we need Measure J/R/D. The Council was making decisions on-the-fly at the last Council meeting to push this disastrous project through, prioritizing the wishes of the developer to get it on an early ballot, rather than addressing the many concerns of the community was hard to believe.
There was absolutely no reason for this project to be pushed through for a premature June 2026 ballot, yet the Council chose to accommodate the developer at the expense of the community. Plus, there is a much better “reduced footprint” alternative which should have, and needs to be analyzed that the public brought to the Council early in the EIR process. This was at the Council meeting on Dec. 12, 2023 when the alternatives were chosen by the Council, rather than by the planning consultants with the proper process of first analyzing the impacts. So, the Village Farms “process” was corrupted from the beginning.
The real problem is that the City continues to put terrible projects on the ballot, which get rejected by the voters and then some (like the Vanguard) turn around and tries to blame Measure J/R/D. But, at this point the public is on to this game.
The problem is not Measure J/R/D, it is the City continuing with bad planning and expecting the public to go along with that. So, thank heavens we have Measure J/R/D.
If you want to know which “structure” is actually failing, it’s the one that results in politicians (local, and beyond) who don’t represent their constituents.
Locally, this can be demonstrated by “empirical evidence” as David might say, if one were to compare how the local council members personally voted on each of the Measure J proposals for the past couple of decades (usually “5-0” in support of a proposal, I suspect) compared to the voters.
The same type of system that’s resulting in continous sprawl throughout the region, and the same system which ensures that the only “Democrat” on a ballot is Wiener, Newsom, or Bonta).
The same system which allowed Lagoon Valley to be developed, and is now “considering” (with the support of some local officials) “California Forever”.
Also the same system which ensures that politicians put homeless shelters in places that will create problems.
The same system that produces politicians who think that the desires of an oversized school district should be driving planning decisions for an entire city.
The same system which produces politicians (Democrats, in this case) who see “no connection” between sprawl and greenhouse gasses.
Fix THOSE things, and you wouldn’t even need Measure J.
It is also the system that has produced successors to the 20th Century Black Shirts in Italy and the brown-shirted Sturmabteilung in Germany with the masked agents of ICE.
David Greenwald said … “ Measure J did not simply preserve voter choice, but altered the mechanics of decision-making by converting what had previously been referenda into ballot measures in which a single “no” vote blocks a project outright.”
I respectfully disagree David. On Election Day a referendum is a single “no” vote situation just like a Measure is. Where they differ is in how they respectively get to Election Day.
The two questions they illuminate are, “Did our local government rightly earn/deserve the distrust of the residents?” and “Since Measure J was originally passed, has “Has our local government done anything to recapture the trust of the residents?”
The Katherine Hess stories you have recounted/referenced say the answer to the second question is, “No. If anything they have dug the distrust hole even deeper.”