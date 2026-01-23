Opinion: Measure J, Village Farms, and the Pattern That Can No Longer Be Dismissed

The debate over the Village Farms project has once again surfaced a familiar argument in Davis politics: that repeated defeats at the ballot box do not reflect a structural problem with Measure J/R/D, but rather the poor quality of the projects themselves.

If the city would simply stop advancing what critics describe as “terrible projects,” proponents argue, better proposals would pass and the system would work as intended.

That argument was articulated most forcefully in recent reader comments responding to the Vanguard’s coverage of Village Farms.

Commenter Eileen Samitz argued that Measure J/R/D is not the problem, asserting that the city keeps repeating a flawed planning process by placing “badly planned” projects on the ballot, rushing them through approval, relying on incomplete analysis and deferring key decisions until after voter approval.

In her view, Measure J/R/D functions exactly as it should by giving voters the power to reject projects like Village Farms, which she believes should return to the drawing board for a dramatically reduced-footprint alternative.

At first glance, this position appears persuasive. After all, if a project fails, why not assume the project is defective?

But the argument collapses when viewed through the lens of history rather than any single proposal. After roughly 25 years of Measure J, the issue is no longer whether a particular project is flawed, but whether a system that repeatedly produces rejected projects is itself producing rational outcomes.

This is the central point that the Vanguard raised in its original Village Farms analysis and that critics have largely sidestepped.

Measure J has now been in place long enough to be judged by its results. And the results are unmistakable: fewer homes built, rising housing costs, increasing state pressure, and a persistent inability to move large-scale housing proposals forward.

The claim that Measure J improves project quality by forcing developers to respond to community concerns sounds plausible in theory.

In practice, the record suggests nothing of the sort.

Developers continue to bring forward projects that voters reject, and the city continues to process and place those projects on the ballot.

If Measure J were truly functioning as a quality-control mechanism, one would expect to see iterative improvement—projects evolving in response to voter feedback until they cross a threshold of acceptability.

That pattern has not materialized. Quite the opposite—the only two projects that passed were in the same year and neither generated public concerns about traffic impacts.

Tim Keller’s comments address this disconnect directly.

He challenges the widespread assertion that Measure J projects are not rushed, arguing that while the Measure J process itself takes years, it is detached from genuine long-term planning. From a planning perspective, he contends, a functional process should anticipate infrastructure needs, transportation connectivity, fiscal impacts and climate considerations decades in advance.

Measure J, by contrast, introduces a late-stage political decision into an already fragmented process, leaving too many unresolved issues to be fought out in the final months before an election.

Keller also disputes the notion that Measure J compels meaningful responsiveness to community concerns.

In his view, developers respond primarily to city staff and political incentives, not to voters, and the city’s planning apparatus is structured in a way that reinforces that dynamic.

Under those conditions, Measure J does not improve outcomes; it merely delays resolution.

This critique aligns with one of the Vanguard’s core arguments: that Measure J has entrenched a system in which rejection is routine, delay is normalized, and accountability is endlessly deferred.

When projects fail, blame is distributed among developers, staff, councils, or voters—but rarely assigned to the structure that produces the same cycle repeatedly.

Richard McCann situates this pattern within the historical origins of Measure J.

He notes that the initiative arose in response to large-scale subdivision growth in the 1990s, when voters clearly rejected continued peripheral sprawl (I agree with this assessment).

That historical context is important, but it also underscores the stagnation of the current debate.

Developers, McCann argues, continue to bring forward proposals that closely resemble those rejected decades ago, and voters continue to respond in predictable fashion.

McCann further challenges claims that Village Farms represents a qualitative improvement over past proposals, pointing out similarities in scale and density to earlier projects such as Covell Village.

He also disputes projections about affordability, citing analyses suggesting that market-rate home prices at Village Farms would exceed current median prices in Davis, thereby failing to address the city’s core affordability problem.

These critiques raise legitimate questions about the specific design and economics of Village Farms, but they do not resolve the larger issue.

That assumption is doubtful given the project’s timing, financing and ownership constraints—and even if a redesign were theoretically possible, there is no guarantee that any project on that site, by that developer, could secure voter approval, all while the larger and largely unaddressed reality looms: escalating state oversight, HCD scrutiny and the growing likelihood of court intervention.

The Vanguard’s original piece argued that Measure J has not reliably produced better projects or better outcomes. Instead, it has shifted responsibility away from the city’s obligation to plan proactively and onto voters asked to decide complex land-use questions at the ballot box.

Over time, this has fostered a politics of no—one in which the absence of housing production is treated not as a failure of governance, but as a virtue.

Supporters of Measure J often respond that voter approval is essential to prevent sprawl and protect community values.

But this framing presents a false choice between unchecked development and perpetual rejection, as though a city must either surrender entirely to developers or rely indefinitely on plebiscites, when in fact many communities have shown that clear rules, binding standards and proactive planning can restrain sprawl without forcing every major land-use decision onto the ballot.

Other cities have moved toward systems that establish clear, binding expectations upfront—regarding density, affordability, fiscal impact and climate performance—so that developers know what will be approved before submitting proposals and communities retain meaningful control without relying on plebiscites.

Several commenters implicitly acknowledge this need.

Keller argues for a systemic modification that creates a pathway for non-sprawling, revenue-positive, transit-integrated housing.

McCann suggests that the real failure lies in the absence of a mechanism to convey community expectations before proposals are submitted.

Even Samitz’s call for a reduced-footprint alternative reflects frustration with a process that surfaces conflict too late to resolve it constructively.

What Measure J lacks is not the power to say no, but the capacity to say yes. And after 25 years, that imbalance has consequences.

Davis faces mounting state pressure to meet housing obligations, rising costs that exclude younger and lower-income residents, and growing legal risk as state law increasingly constrains local discretion.

None of these realities are altered by rejecting one more project.

The uncomfortable truth is that Measure J has delivered exactly what its structure encourages: a slow-motion stalemate.

Developers propose familiar models because the system provides no clear incentive to do otherwise.

The city advances those proposals because it lacks an alternative mechanism.

Voters reject them because the tradeoffs are unresolved.

And the cycle repeats.

Village Farms perhaps will be the next domino to fall, but its fate will not answer the deeper question now confronting Davis.

That question is no longer whether individual projects are flawed, or whether voters are acting rationally.

It is whether a system that depends on repeated rejection can still plausibly be described as planning.

At some point, Davis must decide whether it is willing to confront Measure J’s empirical record rather than its aspirations.

Voting against every project is not a housing strategy.

Hoping for a perfect proposal that never arrives is not planning.

And relying on the ballot box as the primary mechanism for land-use decisions has produced stagnation at best, and growing vulnerability at worst.

The Village Farms debate has once again revealed how deeply entrenched these divisions are.

What it has not yet produced is a serious reckoning with the structure that ensures the debate itself will never end.

