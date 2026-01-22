Opinion | After 25 Years, Measure J Forces Davis to Reckon with What It Has Actually Produced

After nearly 25 years of experience with Measure J and its successors, it is increasingly difficult to express confidence that any particular peripheral housing proposal will pass.

The Davis City Council voted Tuesday night to place the Village Farms project on the June ballot. Whether that decision ultimately results in voter approval is, at best, uncertain.

After nearly 25 years of experience with Measure J and its successors, it is increasingly difficult to express confidence that any particular peripheral housing proposal will pass, regardless of its scale, design, affordability mix, or policy alignment with state law.

I would go further and argue that I am no longer confident that incremental tinkering with the Measure J process can fix this structural problem.

As things stand, I cannot in good conscience bet on a positive outcome of a Measure J vote. (Correction: initially left out “positive”).

At some point, as I have warned for years, Davis must reckon honestly with what Measure J has actually produced—not what it promised in theory, or what its supporters and opponents continue to hope it might deliver in the future.

After 25 years, the debate over Measure J should no longer center on its intent, which most acknowledge was rooted in a genuine desire to protect community character and preserve local control. The more pressing question is how Measure J actually functions in practice.

What matters now is not what the measure was designed to do, but what its structure reliably produces once it is put to use—how projects move through the system, how decisions are made, and what outcomes repeat themselves cycle after cycle. It is at that level, in the mechanics rather than the motives, that Measure J must be judged.

One of the most persistent claims from opponents of Measure J projects is that they are “rushed.”

Nearly every project to go before voters is described as moving too fast, cutting corners, or forcing a premature decision on the electorate.

Over time, however, this critique has become so routine that it raises a deeper issue, if every project is rushed, perhaps that is not a failure of individual applicants or councils, but a structural feature of Measure J itself.

The planning forces projects to endure years of planning, environmental review, staff and commission scrutiny, and City Council deliberation, only to have them labeled as rushed or insufficiently refined once they finally reach the ballot.

The implicit standard becomes perfection—an ever-receding horizon where no project is ever deemed ready—and after two decades of procedural layering, the problem appears less about insufficient deliberation than a process structured to produce delay without resolution.

Closely related is the belief by some that Measure J produces “better projects.”

Supporters argue that the initiative improves development quality by forcing responsiveness to community concerns, a claim that may sound plausible in theory but is far less convincing in practice.

Cycle after cycle, voters are told that the projects placed before them are not good enough—insufficiently affordable, sustainable, thoughtful, or aligned with Davis values.

If Measure J were truly producing better projects, opponents might be expected to acknowledge incremental improvement, but the critique remains unchanged, suggesting that no amount of redesign or concession is ever sufficient.

This leads to a familiar promise: vote this one down, and we will get a better project later. But history does not bear this out.

The most striking example remains Measure X in 2005, when voters rejected a proposal at the Village Farms site. The “better project” that followed arrived nearly 20 years later—still not good enough, still rushed.

In the meantime, the city added virtually no new housing in the last 20 years—even as prices rose, rental vacancies tightened, and affordability worsened.

If the model is rejection followed by decades of waiting, the costs are not abstract but fall squarely on renters priced out, families forced into long commutes, students crowded into inadequate housing, and a workforce increasingly unable to live in the community it serves.

This raises a blunt question: by the standards of project opponents, has Measure J actually generated better outcomes? Or has it simply generated fewer outcomes?

What Measure J has undeniably produced is less housing. Over roughly 25 years, Davis has built just over 700 single-family homes. That is not a typo. In the next few weeks the city should release its latest update on housing production.

During a period of sustained growth pressures within Davis itself, the city effectively froze its peripheral housing supply, with the predictable result being chronic housing scarcity.

Critics also criticize that the housing that is proposed is too expensive—this is pretty much every single time..

In the case of Village Farms, opponents cite a roughly $740,000 price point as though it were the sole offering, ignoring the project’s mix of housing types and price ranges that include affordable units, smaller homes, and higher-density formats.

Even if one were to accept the $740,000 figure as a representative number, the argument still collapses under scrutiny.

That price is approximately 20 percent below the median home price in Davis as well as with broader California averages.

Rejecting a project for failing to magically undo market forces while simultaneously blocking new housing supply is not a realistic standard but a contradiction that guarantees the very outcomes critics claim to oppose.

Many of the loudest complaints about unaffordable housing come from residents who have not faced the housing market in years and purchased their homes at prices far below what today’s constrained market demands.

It also bears acknowledging that this project is broadly consistent with housing developments being approved across California, even as it is unfortunate that a first-time homebuyer program was ultimately removed from its final parameters.

The affordability issue becomes even more acute when viewed through the lens of state housing law and could ultimately be the undoing of Measure J itself.

In the current RHNA cycle, Davis must plan for 920 low-income units, and Village Farms alone would supply more than one-third of that requirement, with few other sites in the city capable of delivering affordable housing at that scale.

If Village Farms is rejected, the obvious question is: how does the city meet its affordable housing requirement?

There is no hidden inventory of shovel-ready sites capable of absorbing that loss. Nor is there an alternative pipeline of projects waiting in the wings to replace hundreds of units with equal affordability commitments.

Traffic concerns are frequently raised and have already been raised with regard to Village Farms, but any remaining peripheral site in Davis capable of supporting significant housing will inevitably raise similar issues.

To treat traffic as a disqualifier here is effectively to argue against peripheral housing altogether, regardless of mitigation or comparative impact.

While I’m sure that’s what some people would prefer—how we get to the number 920 in this cycle for affordable housing seems fraught without considering peripheral housing.

The same logic applies to market-rate housing, as Davis cannot meet its broader RHNA targets through small infill projects and incremental rezoning alone, which, while necessary, do not come close to penciling out at the scale required.

Some dismiss these concerns by suggesting that the next RHNA cycle will not begin until 2030.

They forget, however, that Davis must still comply with the current cycle.

That includes rezoning sufficient land to accommodate 920 affordable units—something the city has barely begun to accomplish.

Catch-up is still possible, but not if projects capable of delivering large portions of that requirement are repeatedly rejected.

There is also a growing legal reality that many in Davis prefer not to discuss.

The state has already sued jurisdictions that have voted down compliant housing projects. It has imposed penalties, overridden local controls, and forced rezoning through court action.

To assume that Davis is somehow immune—that the state will look the other way here—is not realistic.

If the state does intervene, Davis may find itself losing precisely the local control that Measure J was designed to protect.

None of this requires supporting Village Farms uncritically.

Reasonable people can disagree about the project’s design or scale, but those disputes must be judged against Measure J’s empirical record, which after 25 years shows fewer homes, higher prices, unmet state obligations, and increasing legal risk.

The uncomfortable truth is that Measure J has never functioned as its supporters claim.

Rather than producing better projects or improved housing outcomes, it has entrenched a system where rejection is routine, delay is normalized, and accountability is endlessly deferred.

Davis must ultimately decide whether it is willing to confront this reality, because rejecting nearly every project, waiting for a perfect proposal that never arrives, and treating voter rejection as a planning tool have produced stagnation at best and a looming conflict with state law at worst.

The fate of Village Farms does not change the larger reality that Measure J has now been in place long enough to be judged by its results, and those results raise serious questions about whether the policy is serving Davis’s long-term interests.

