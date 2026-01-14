Court Watch: Judge Denies Supervised Release for Unhoused Man, Sets $50,000 Bail

By Benjamin Borghi, Ryan NguyenJanuary 14, 2026

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Monday denied a request for supervised release for an unhoused man with a long history of missed court dates, instead setting bail at $50,000, a decision that effectively ensures his continued detention.

The accused, Michael Angel Lopez, appeared for arraignment on a new felony charge of bringing a controlled substance into jail, along with multiple longstanding misdemeanor cases for drug possession and failures to appear dating back to 2019.

Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance requested that the court release the accused on supervised own recognizance, arguing that supervision would help ensure the accused’s return to court.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang argued that the accused should be considered a high-risk individual, citing several prior failures to appear and noting that the accused already has multiple FTAs on his record. Tzang also raised concerns about the court’s ability to monitor the accused upon release, pointing to his lack of ties to the community.

Tzang further highlighted the accused’s propensity for committing crimes, noting that his criminal record dates back to 1984 and includes several outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

The defense argued that the accused has no history of violence or serious crimes on his record and therefore does not pose a serious threat to public safety if released. The court was also informed that the accused is unhoused and actively seeking access to social services.

The request for release was based in part on the accused’s unhoused and unemployed status, with the defense arguing that the $50,000 bail, compounded by additional $1,000 bail amounts for each misdemeanor, was not a reasonable expectation.

The judge ultimately denied supervised release, citing the accused’s lengthy criminal history and repeated failures to appear. The ruling effectively ensures that the accused will remain in custody, as the $50,000 bail amount is out of reach for an unhoused individual, resulting in prolonged detention in Yolo County for the foreseeable future.

